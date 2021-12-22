Nasarawa state governor is receiving accolades for emerging as the best governor in primary school education

Governor Abdullahi Sule surpassed his colleagues across 36 states of the country to emerge the best in a recent award recognition

The governor received commendation from some youth in Nasarawa state under the auspices of the Nasarawa Progressive Youth Development Association (NPYDA)

The youths of Nasarawa state have congratulated the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, for his emergence as the best governor in primary school education.

The youths under the aegis of Nasarawa Progressive Youth Development Association (NPYDA) said it is not surprising that Governor Sule emerged as the best governor in primary education and rural development.

Governor Sule has emerged as the best in primary education Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

Governor Sule emergence followed the award of excellence handed to many Nigerians of repute by a United Kingdom-based media organisation, TheNigerian News to mark its fifth anniversary.

The governor was recognised alongside some other notable Nigerians including a former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, the director-general of the National Youth Service, Ibrahim Shuaibu and the executive governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed among many others.

The event was chaired by the minister of special duties, Senator George Akume and the Emir of Lafia was the father of the day.

Good governance and leadership style worthy of emulation

Continuing, the NPYDA said Governor Sule has adopted a multi-dimensional approach to governance and leading the people.

The group in a statement seen by Legit.ng and signed by its president Suleiman Adamu said the government of Sule since assuming office has reduced the poverty in the state and created unemployment among youths in Nasarawa.

NPYDA said the governor has continued to function as a gamechanger who has brought government closer to the rural areas of the state.

Adamu said Governor Sule has been impressive in every aspect of governance in the state and not just primary education.

He also called on the 36 governors of other states across the country to emulate Governor Sule's style of leadership and ensure it is replicated across Nigeria.

