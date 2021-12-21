After days in juvenile detention, the five Dowen College students suspected in the death of Sylvester Oromoni have been granted bail

Their bail conditions include paying N1 million each, producing two sureties and submitting their travel passports

Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College died under controversial circumstances suspected to be bullying from his schoolmates

Lagos, Nigeria - Five students of Dowen College arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni, have been granted bail in the sum of N1 million each.

PM News reported that the police charged the students who are minors with conspiracy and homicide.

Five Dowen College students suspected in the death of Sylvester Oromoni have been granted one million naira bail each. Photo credit: Rasheed Adegoke

Legit.ng gathers that the Yaba chief magistrate, Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants’ counsel, ordered them to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Adeola said that one each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the five students must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

Recall that the students were on Thursday, December 9, remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

Sylvester Oromoni: Violence in schools sign of government's failure, says Afenifere

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, December 9 described the death of Sylvester as an ugly sign of how governments in Nigeria have failed the people.

Afenifere, in a statement by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, said how adolescents die in Nigeria and the increasing banditry among children in schools are "clear indications that the country’s present has not only been jeopardized, its future has also been imperiled.”

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu mourns Sylvester Oromoni, Jnr

On her part, the First Lady of Lagos state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Monday, December 6 commiserated with the parents of Sylvester, describing the circumstances surrounding his death as heartbreaking.

A distraught Dr Sanwo-Olu said the incident was a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos state as a whole.

She further described the incident as unfortunate, saying never again should it reoccur in the state.

