The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, Colleges of Education, polytechnics and other institutions.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the board's registrar, made this known at the Consultative Sensitization Meeting with Select Stakeholders in Abuja, The Nation reported.

JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, Colleges of Education, polytechnics and other allies between 2017 and 2020. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Legit.ng gathers that Oloyede lamented that the illegal admissions have damaged the image of the country.

He added that the bad practice was recorded in the institutions in all the six geopolitical zones by both public and private higher institutions.

Breakdown of the illegal admissions by institutions

114 universities - 67,795 illegal admissions

137 polytechnics - 489,918

80 Colleges of Education - 142,818

37 other institutions - 5,678 cases

The illegal admissions were perpetrated between 2017 and 2020.

List of some indicted universities, others

University of Jos (7,600) Benue State University (6,171) Olabisi Onabanjo University (5,669) Kwara State University (4,281) Novena University (3,432) University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2,732) Imo State University (2,330) University of Calabar (2,074) NTA Television College (1,934) Baze University (1,717) Oduduwa University (1,450) Kaduna State College of Education (1,417) Tai Solarin University of Education (1,101) Al-qalam University (1,062) Gombe State University (1,017)

Vice Chancellors, rectors and provosts admit mistakes, send formal letter of confession

The JAMB registrar said the vice chancellors, rectors and provosts of the affected institutions have admitted their mistakes by sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure, The Punch stated.

He said the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, assented to the Board’s plea for a last chance for the violators in order to mop up the backlog of improperly admitted candidates.

Oloyede said the minister also approved the caveat that the culprits should declare the number of candidates admitted illegally between 2017 and 2020.

He added that JAMB has been directed to launch campaigns to educate the public against accepting such illegal admissions henceforth.

