A Nigerian man who got a piece of land many years ago as an investment is thinking of developing it

With the high prices of rent and building materials in the country, he wondered if his dream of becoming a landlord was possible

A construction expert, Gbenga Muritala, provided solutions as he gave a quote on the number of Dangote cement, blocks, and sand needed

An anonymous asked:

"How many bags of Dangote cement, blocks, sand do I need to build 1 room in Nigeria?"

With prices of building materials like Dangote cement that have shot up, building a house is fast becoming a luxury and tall dream for many.

Despite the slash in Dangote and BUA cement prices, affordability remains far from many. Remaining a tenant is also no longer an escape as house rents may increase. What, then, should a person wanting to become a landlord do?

Gbenga Muritala is a professional builder with over 10 years of experience in construction. His portfolio is enormous, as he has built for low-income earners and those with robust budgets. Though based in Ibadan, he has worked in different places in Nigeria.

Cement prices and becoming landlord in Nigeria

Everything about building a house in any place is about planning. Take your mind off the prices of BUA or Dangote cement for now. People should not look at building a house as an impossible task

You will still be called a landlord if you have a room, an uncompleted building, or a mansion. Having one room is the fastest way to becoming a homeowner. Once you have a piece of land down, building is easy.

N1m is enough to build a house

The problem with a lot of people is that they want something massive. If I had N1m now, I would build a house and move in, though that amount would not give it the finishing touches, I would be content.

Note, however, that the amount is only for brickwork and excludes works like plumbing and roofing.

Numbers of bags of cement and blocks for 1 room

First, one must understand the different ways of building a room selfcon. Some build theirs with the plan to extend it into a whole house later in the future. In that instance, you may have your foundation done for a whole house, then only erect a room self con out of it.

You need 500 pieces of blocks for a room self-con (including kitchen and bathroom). Those number of blocks would be enough from the foundation to the lintel level.

Loads of sand and gravel of needed for 1 room self-con

You will need 20 bags of Dangote or BUA cement to plaster and lay the blocks. The bags of cement would be enough for foundation, flooring, and exterior and interior wall plastering.

For sand, if it is a small tipper, the person would need two loads. But if it is a big tipper, a load is enough. A small load of gravel is also enough. That would cater for the foundation, lintel and flooring of the house.

Workmanship to build one room

I cannot say anything about the charge as this depends on location. For instance, what I would ask from a person in my location would be different from someone living in another state from mine.

Nigerian man built 1 room

