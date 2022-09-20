Editor's note: Olasupo in this piece highlights some of the successful exploits of technology in the electoral system of Nigeria and how it has helped in curbing electoral fraud

The 2023 general elections will witness a lot of intricacies right from the pre-election phase to the election day and post-election period but one concept that may just be the major gamechanger in the elections is the role technology will play in determining the credibility and transparency of the process.

The marked success in the deployment of technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Results Viewing Portal is a huge sign that the election management process is steadily improving.

Olasupo Abideen is good governance, youth investment, and public policy enthusiast. Abideen serves as the Kwara state coordinator of the NotTooYoungToRun movement.

Source: Facebook

Also, the recent revelation by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu that there were several attempts to hack its system during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections is another sign that the commission seems to be armed to manage its electoral technology.

At the moment, Nigerians are gradually bidding farewell to the dark days when the voter register was infested with foreign names and those days when election results are being announced while voting is still ongoing.

Recalling the dark days of Nigeria’s electoral journey and how the 22 innovations introduced by the electoral management body including the IREV and BVAS, has enabled the nation to move light years away from its electoral debacle is also worthy of mention.

The recent revelation by Professor Mahmood Yakubu shows that the commission has conducted 105 elections using the IREV while it has uploaded 32,985 (99.13%) out of a possible 33, 275 having recorded a 100% upload rate in the just concluded Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Apart from voting, results management is easily the most critical aspect of election administration as voting is an open and public activity, results in management are usually run by a few election officials, mostly outside the glare of the public.

Thus, there is a need to promote its transparency in the best possible way. Other innovations that seem to have enhanced the system include, biometric voter registration, Computer-based registration of voters, online pre-registration, Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) with a chip, creating online portals for candidates, observers and political party agents amongst others have gone a long way to standardize Nigeria's election management system.

While this remains a work in progress towards achieving an election that reaches global standards for credibility and integrity, Nigerians must appreciate its journey towards substantial deployment of electoral technology.

Right from 2011, the electoral commission showed its commitment to improving the conduct of elections while leveraging on technology via the introduction of Smart Card Readers.

While the introduction of the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and its use in recording accreditation data was crucial in limiting malpractice and voting by proxy, the fact that it wasn’t backed by law means the process was manipulated as the manual process was legally recognized in the law.

Despite this, the SMR played important role in assisting the Presiding Officer to be “satisfied” that the Permanent Voters Card being presented is a legitimate card for voting, and that the voter is actually the person in the register, both of which are required by the law.

This is the beginning of the technological trajectory of Nigeria’s election even as election stakeholders continued to push for an electoral amendment that legalizes the deployment of technology and electronic transmission of election results.

So far, the major turning point in Nigeria's electoral process was the breakthrough that came with the new Electoral Act 2022, which empowered the Commission to adopt electronic means for both accreditation and results management.

Indeed, the persistence of the Commission on these issues, particularly in the management of results is now well-expressed in the extant legal framework, administrative procedures, and technological innovations introduced in recent times by the Commission.

It is however imperative to state that while election stakeholders revel over technology, the innovations do not entirely jettison the manual process rather it serves as effective quality assurance and standardization gauge in electoral administration.

However, it is not yet time for complacency as the 2023 election which is considered one of the biggest elections in the continent is upon us.

The challenges ahead cannot be underestimated in order to avoid any window that could be harnessed by politicians to discredit the process. Nigeria’s voter register must be accurately audited to provide the authentic figures of registered voters while a steady update of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) should be available in the public space.

Thus, before elections, the data for PVCs collected can further promote transparency and further be used to determine the percentage of voter turnout.

Also, there is a need to intensify the training of ad-hoc staff to enable effective handling of technological devices. This will avert situations where wrong forms and, in some cases, unstamped forms were uploaded on the IREV during the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections as 2023 beckons.

With barely 5 months to the very important general elections, there is no doubt that some elements are not relenting in developing their own stratagem to circumvent and manipulate the process as recent electoral experience shows that the commission seems to be one step ahead for the very first time.

Other election stakeholders especially the Nigerian security agencies and Civil Society Organisations have important roles to play in protecting the sanctity of the electoral process before, during, and after the elections. This will not just boost citizens' confidence in the process but will also increase citizens' participation in the process to hit at least the 50% voter turnout mark.

