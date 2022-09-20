As Nigeria is preparing for the 2023 general elections, many people who desire to vote in the coming exercise might not have their wish following mistakes and unforeseen circumstances.

The 2023 presidential election has received the widest attention with many people seeing it as a three-horse-race between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Legit.ng, in this report, takes a look at the reasons why some Nigerians who desire to vote will not have the privilege of doing so.

1. Sickness and even death

Some Nigerians unfortunately will not have the privilege of exercising their civic duty as a result of something higher than them such as sickness and death. Some, though, healthy now, might be on their sick bed during the election while some might not live to see the day.

2. Relocation abroad and outside their state

Another hindrance to some Nigerians participating in the 2023 general election might be as a result of their location during the election. Some might have relocated during that period. The relocation might be abroad or to another state, or area in Nigeria. Remember that you can only vote in the area you registered in.

3. Lost voter's card

Some Nigerians will not be able to vote if they cannot produce their voter's card on the election day as a result of loss. Losing a voter's card without the ability to get a replacement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will prevent an eligible Nigerian to vote.

4. Problem with INEC registration

In August, INEC said over seven million persons failed to complete the registration process at physical centres. Also, the electoral umpire said that some people were deleted from the INEC portal as a result of multiple registrations. Nigerians that fall into these categories will be unable to vote in 2023 genera; elections.

Recall that INEC suspended the continuous voter registration (CVR) on July 31.

5. Failure to register with INEC

Some Nigerians unfortunately will not be able to vote because they did not participate in the voter's registration exercise as a result of their busy schedule or other reasons.

Source: Legit.ng