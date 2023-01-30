Nigeria’s leading digital media news and entertainment platform, and no.1 Facebook publisher in the world, Legit.ng, has once again added another feather to its already colorful plumage on the social media scene, as it hits the one million (1,000,000) followers mark on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Legit.ng celebrates hitting one million followers on Twitter

The media company which joined the viral conversation social platform upon the company launch in May 2012, painstakingly grew its numbers organically by maintaining its standard of curating and reporting quality news, while also engaging with followers who seek its interactive contents daily.

In recent times, Legit.ng has recorded huge successes in the social media landscape. From being named two times number one Facebook publisher in the world, to growing engagement and number of Facebook followers, suffice to say the media company’s winning streak isn’t running out soon.

Other notable milestones on the social media scenes include:

2013: Legit.ng Facebook page became the first digital media company in Nigeria to reach 1,000,000 likes (in the news and media category)

2021: Facebook features Legit.ng in a case study about parent’s company (GMEM) success on Instant Articles performance in Africa

Legit.ng keeps its over 10 million monthly unique readers up to date on various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

Leading the way through news

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month, 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

Adding to this impressive list, is Legit.ng’s recent success on managing a community of social media savvy Nigerians, and impressing them with unique content, which has now resulted in the company’s social milestone of having a million followers on Twitter.

Likewise on Facebook, we keep in touch with over 12M followers and loyal readers of Legit.ng across all pages, achieving an impressive average post reach of 100,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country by audience, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

