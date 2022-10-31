Kumashe Yaakugh takes her role as a content editor at Legit.ng rather seriously and her audience love her for it. A storyteller with an amazing perspective about the media, Kumashe sheds more light on the importance of fashion reportage in a world where seriousness takes the cake. To end October, she takes us through her role at Legit.ng, the kind of stories she tells, and what life is like when she isn’t writing stories that keep her readers entertained.

Kumashe Yaakugh, fashion editor at Legit.ng

Source: Original

In this interview, Kumashe opens up about life, work and her thoughts on pretentious reading habits from a lot of Nigerians who had rather push entertainment to the back of the room.

1. Can we meet you, and what is your background?

My name is Kumashe Yaakugh, a graduate of Mass Communication, and I'm a content editor with over four years of experience in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2. How did you come to be at Legit.ng?

I had been following their news reports on social media and figured this was a place I would love to work at. So, when I heard there was an opening back in 2017, I immediately applied and got the job.

3. What do you do at Legit.ng?

I'm a fashion editor, which means I report on fashion and lifestyle trends in the local and international fashion scene.

4. Take us through your daily activities and how you navigate work in Legit.ng post-covid

On most days, I pray and work out before I set up my laptop and prepare for work. Working as a content editor post-COVID means that most of my work happens online. For example, most people now prefer online interviews to physical ones. In a way, it makes the work easier but also takes out the excitement and beauty of physical human interactions.

5. What inspires your content direction?

I would say what inspires my content direction is understanding how the human mind works with regard to creativity in fashion, as well as the need to build confidence in people and how they express themselves through their personal sense of style.

6. What makes your desk or news beat important to the overall mission of Legit.ng?

While we strive to keep readers updated with current affairs, it is equally important that our readers stay entertained as well. And that is where we come in. I mean, people tend to be pretentious about the importance of fashion - and entertainment as a whole - in media reportage, but deep down, we all love to keep up with our favourite celebrities, style trends, and infinite ways to improve our wardrobe.

7. What makes Legit.ng news important to the Nigerian/African media landscape?

In an era where most media sites are traffic driven, Legit.ng remains focused on providing readers with news reports that are factual and timely and devoid of sensationalism.

8. As a digital media platform, how do you leverage new digital technology to aid your work and give the best output?

The advent of social media makes connecting with both celebrities and readers a lot easier. Also, numerous apps keep us abreast with top trends that are potential news material. Understanding how to use these tools help me report on news faster and a lot more stress-free.

9. How do you have fun outside of work?

Ans: I go salsa dancing every once in a while. When I'm not doing that, I love to indulge in fiction writing, read up on unpopular history, and discover new music.

10. If you weren’t an editor at Legit.ng, what will you be doing differently?

A full-time fiction writer.

Previously on our Spotlight, Legit.ng HIS Desk highflyer, Shalom Ankrah shared her tips on telling the best stories. She also reiterated that putting her readers at the heart of her stories and writing stories that they find relatable makes her job all worth it. Read up here .

Learn more about Legit.ng

According to Newswhip Analytics, Legit.ng hit the list of the most engaged international Facebook web publishers. Legit.ng got an award for massive Facebook engagement, this ranked us 2nd on the list of Top 20 web publishers with plenty of stories in the Top 10,000. We came in on the list ahead of A-list media houses like CBS News, The Guardian UK, BBC, The Hill, New York Post and even Forbes.

Source: Legit.ng