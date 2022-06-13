Legit.ng wins big in 2022, leads other global publishers as 2nd Facebook web publisher in the world

Source: Original

Real-time media monitoring and data analytics platform, NewsWhip, has released the list of Facebook’s top 10 global web publishers in May 2022. The credible ranking platform has revealed that Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment publisher, Legit.ng made it to the second rank for the first time in 6 months, coming next to globally acclaimed publisher, Daily Mail.

Making the news in May and contributing to this engagement and top ranking were news reported by Legit.ng some of which were generally human interest stories focused on Nigerian individuals, the publishers’ coverage of famous biker, Kunle Adeyanju who successfully completed an 11, 301km charity motorcycle ride from London to Lagos in his bid to raise money for Polio; among others.

This achievement and well deserved recognition once again strengthens Legit.ng’s hold as Nigeria’s number one digital news platform with over twenty-two million engagements (22,764,632), and a total articles count of 3,074 recorded in May 2022 on Facebook.

With this rise in rank, Legit.ng overtakes top globally acclaimed publishers like the BBC, CNN and The Mirror to reach its highest ranking ever in the year 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Share in our success and join our online community of readers.

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

We have an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

Source: Legit.ng