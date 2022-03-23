Ushered into the year with a great win following NewsWhip announcement as ranking sixth (6th) among top 10 prestigious publishers globally, Legit.ng strengthens its hold as Nigeria’s number one digital media platform on Facebook with over 13 million engagements in February and a total article count of over 2500.

For the 2nd time in 2022, NewsWhip has recognized Nigeria's number 1 online news and entertainment platform, Legit.ng, in its top 10 Facebook Publishers in February 2022.

Legit.ng employees posing for a picture.

Source: Original

Leading in 6th place with 13,356,518 Facebook engagements and 2,589 article counts, we have proven to our readers and the media ecosystem in Nigeria that we continue to lead the way in the country's media.

Legit.ng leads the African media and content space, as it comes next in line with globally acclaimed publishers like Daily Wire, Daily Mail, BBC, Mirror, and CNN.

Coming ahead of Fox News, New York Times, The Washington Post, Reuters and other top media publishers in the NewsWhip Analytics ranking, Legit.ng maintains its streak for the third time since its first recognition in December 2021.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Share in our success and join our online community of readers

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

We have an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

Source: Legit.ng