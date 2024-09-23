Discover 10 interesting facts about PDF Files with PDF Guru

PDFs have become essential in our digital world for sharing, downloading, and emailing documents. But there's more to them than meets the eye.

Together with Julian Wasser, writer and editor at PDF Guru and the creative mind behind its blog, we explore why PDFs are still important in modern document management. Here are ten facts that highlight their enduring relevance.

1. PDF was invented in 1993

PDF was invented in 1993 by Adobe Systems to enable users to share documents that would look identical on any device or platform, regardless of the software, hardware, or operating system used. PDF preserves layout, fonts, images, and graphics. That’s why this format are excellent for sharing, printing, and creating secure, accessible files.

The first version of PDF included support for text, images, pages, hypertext links, bookmarks, and thumbnail sketches. PDF remained a proprietary format controlled by Adobe until 2008, when it was released as an open standard.

2. There are 9 types of PDFs

Standard PDF is the most common format for sharing and viewing files online. PDF/A is ideal for long-term file storage. This format restricts certain features, such as JavaScript, audio, and video, to ensure longevity. PDF/E supports detailed specifications. It's widely used in the construction, engineering, and manufacturing industries. PDF/X is optimized for high-quality image sharing and printing — perfect for graphic designers and print professionals. PDF/VT includes additional customization features for personalized content in printing and design. PDF/UA is compatible with assistive technology, improving readability and navigation for people with disabilities. PAdES sets the standards for advanced electronic signatures in PDFs. It ensures compliance with major legal requirements. PDF Healthcare is developed to ensure best practices for securely handling and managing healthcare information. Searchable PDF is a standard PDF file enhanced with a search function. It makes image-based documents text-searchable.

3. PDF is an official global standard

In 2008, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) officially made PDFs an international standard with ISO 32000. This recognition made PDFs easier to use across different platforms, ensuring long-term accessibility and compatibility.

PDF 2.0 (ISO 32000-2:2020) was developed in a vendor-neutral, open consensus-based forum under ISO processes, and includes many improvements, corrections and clarifications over earlier versions. Those included improved transparency handling, ability to attach files to PDF portfolios, layers, improved metadata capabilities, and more.

4. IRS was one of the early adopters of PDF

When PDF documents first came out, the IRS was quick to see their potential. They adopted the format to distribute tax forms, making it easier for taxpayers to download, print, and fill them out. PDFs were ideal for this purpose because they preserved the exact layout and formatting needed for official documents. This early move by the IRS highlighted the practical benefits of PDFs for both the agency and taxpayers.

5. PDF supports 3D graphics

PDFs have come a long way from being just simple text and graphics. Modern technology allows you to embed audio and video directly into your PDF files, creating more interactive and engaging documents. Since the release of PDF 1.6 in 2004, it's even possible to include 3D computer graphics in your PDFs.

This feature enables you to embed 3D models that users can zoom in on, rotate, and explore in detail. However, remember that not all PDF viewers support these 3D features.

6. You can password-protect PDF files

This feature keeps sensitive or confidential information safe from unauthorized access or changes. Whether it's personal data, financial records, or proprietary information, password-protecting your document is an easy and effective way to enhance its security.

There are two types of passwords you can use:

1. Document Open Password (User Password):

This password is required to open the PDF file. Only users who know this password can access the document's contents.

2. Permissions Password (Owner Password):

This password allows you to set restrictions on what users can do with the PDF once it is open. With this password, you can control permissions such as:

Printing: Restrict or allow users to print the document.

Editing: Prevent users from editing the content.

Copying: Control whether users can copy text and images from the PDF.

Changing Permissions: Users need this password to modify any of the restrictions you have set.

7. You can chat with your PDF files

Modern online tools now offer a convenient PDF chat feature, revolutionizing how we work with documents. This feature allows you to upload a PDF and engage with it by asking contextual questions or making specific requests. For example, you can use such a chat as a PDF summarizer, highlight key sections, or even translate the text into different languages.

This innovative approach turns a standard PDF into an interactive experience, making it perfect for studying, researching, or quickly finding specific information.

8. PDF is a cross-industry favorite

They are widely used in many fields, including:

Business: for contracts, reports, invoices, and presentations.

for contracts, reports, invoices, and presentations. Education: for e-books, research papers, lecture notes, and assignments.

for e-books, research papers, lecture notes, and assignments. Legal: for court documents, legal briefs, and signed agreements.

for court documents, legal briefs, and signed agreements. Healthcare: for patient records, medical forms, and informational brochures.

for patient records, medical forms, and informational brochures. Government: for forms, regulations, and public notices.

for forms, regulations, and public notices. Creative industries: for design portfolios, digital art, and multimedia projects.

Due to this widespread adoption, there is a high demand for tools to edit, convert, and manage PDF files. That why in 2021, the global PDF software market size was valued at $2.4 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030.

9. PDF ensures accessibility for individuals with disabilities

The PDF/Universal Access (PDF/UA) specification, an ISO standard introduced in 2012, makes PDF documents accessible to individuals with disabilities. This standard ensures that PDF documents can be used by people who rely on assistive technologies like screen readers, screen magnifiers, and joysticks.

Key accessibility features required by PDF/UA include:

Complete tagging of content: Ensuring the document is tagged in a logical reading order.

Ensuring the document is tagged in a logical reading order. Correct semantic structure: Properly structuring elements like headings, lists, and tables to improve readability.

Properly structuring elements like headings, lists, and tables to improve readability. Alternative text descriptions: Providing text descriptions for meaningful graphics to make visual content accessible.

Providing text descriptions for meaningful graphics to make visual content accessible. Assistive technology access: Allowing assistive technologies to access and interact with the document content.

Allowing assistive technologies to access and interact with the document content. Embedding fonts and Unicode mapping: Ensuring fonts are embedded and text is mapped to Unicode for accurate reading.

10. PDFs is an ideal format for eBooks

PDFs are perfect for eBooks because they keep the original layout, fonts, and images consistent across all devices. This means readers get to enjoy the content exactly as it was designed, whether they’re using a computer, tablet, or e-reader. Plus, PDFs come with interactive features like hyperlinks and annotations, making navigation easy and engaging.

On top of that, PDFs offer advanced security options and comply with the PDF/A standard for long-term preservation, making them a dependable choice for distributing and archiving digital content.

