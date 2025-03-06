Fake Celebrity Ads: Meta Releases New Tool to Protect Users
- Celebrities on Facebook and Instagram can now use a new feature from Meta to protect their reputation
- The feature helps to identify fake and doctored adverts using celebrities' images and block them
- Meta has also integrated a facial recognition tool to protect users during account recovery
As complaints about fake celebrity adverts become more widespread on social media, social media giant - Meta is finally taking action.
Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, is launching a recognition tool to help detect these kinds of adverts.
The adverts often feature doctored images and footages of known celebrities, used to promote certain products or services, or to convince users into sharing sensitive information and sending money to scammers.
With the new tool, Meta will be able to identify and flag these adverts and campaigns and block them once the misuse is confirmed.
How Meta’s new tool works to stop fake ads
When a user or public figure enables Meta’s new feature, the tool scans their profile pictures, and if it is identified and confirmed to be the same with a picture appearing in a suspected fake advert, the said ad will be blocked automatically.
This tool has been tested in several countries already, and Meta is now extending it into South Korea and Europe to cover more celebrities, Channels TV reports.
Speaking about the tool, Meta’s director of cyber threats, David Agranovich, disclosed that public figures will start receiving notifications to opt in or out of the feature in the coming weeks, and the company will be starting with those in Britain and the EU.
Agranovich expressed optimism that the tool would help identify cases of misused images or footage of public images and take action quickly. He added that it is compliant with the European Data protection regulations, and users' facial data would only serve for the verification process.
Meta has also announced that account recovery tools for all users will now include facial recognition features.
Fake celeb-ads become rampant
The issue of fake advertisements has recently become prevalent on social media, and on several occasions, celebrities and organisations have had to debunk fake ads that use their names.
The Nigerian Immigration Service debunked advertisements of an ongoing recruitment recently, pointing out that it was the work of scammers.
Meta's new feature would ensure that such ads are spotted and blocked before they go viral.
Recall that the BBC called out a certain "Kamala Harris Ad" explaining to the public how the voice was AI-generated using the image of the public figure.
Meta urged to protect users from Scams
In related news, British online bank Revolut urged Meta to take steps to protect its users by reimbursing victims of password security breaches.
Revolut argued that Meta was not doing enough to tackle fraud globally, adding that its data-sharing initiative with UK banks and financial institutions falls woefully short of global standards.
Meta unveiled, in a press release, a partnership with British banks NatWest and Metro Bank designed to help protect customers against cyber fraud - including fake job, purchase or identity scams - by sharing data.
