The world is now interconnected, and it is very easy for anyone, anywhere in the world, to send funds

There are various apps offering this service, including cash pickup, mobile wallets and airtime

It is important for Nigerians abroad, especially in Canada, to know the best for seemless transaction

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Sending money home has never been more important for Nigerians living abroad, but with numerous options available, choosing the right app can be overwhelming.

For those in Canada, selecting a platform that prioritises speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness is very important.

Legit.ng surveyed various apps on the Google Play Store and App Store. Here are the top apps for sending money to Nigeria, based on user ratings, downloads, fees, speed, and global reach.

1. Pesa (Formerly Pesapeer)

Pesa is used by many Nigerians abroad to send funds home. Checks show that the app has a 4.7-star rating and over 100,000 downloads, reflecting trust among users.

The company boast of real-time transfers, zero fees, and multi-currency support.

It said it is built with a deep understanding of the Nigerian financial landscape.

Key feature listed:

Real-time money transfers with zero fees.

Multi-currency wallets for seamless transfers (CAD, NGN, INR, GBP, EUR, and more).

Instant setup and user-friendly interface.

2. Remitly

The Remitly app, with a 4.6-star rating and more than 10 million downloads has gained trust from users.

The app is designed for fast, secure transfers. It provides both Express and Economy options, allowing users to prioritise speed or cost.

It said recipients enjoy zero fees, while senders benefit from competitive exchange rates and real-time transfer tracking.

Key features:

Express transfers are complete in minutes; the Economy option is cost-efficient.

470,000 cash pickup options worldwide.

Supports multiple currencies and digital wallets.

Real-time transfer updates and guaranteed delivery times.

3. WorldRemit

WorldRemit is another highly rated app on the Google Play Store with 4.5 stars and over 5 million downloads.

The app offers flexibility for Nigerians abroad, and supports bank transfers, mobile wallets, cash pickups, and airtime top-ups, making it ideal for recipients with varying financial access.

Transfers are fast and secure, with low fees and competitive exchange rates.

Key Features:

Multiple payout options (bank, mobile wallet, cash, airtime).

Quick transfers are often completed within minutes.

Digital-only platform for convenience and safety.

4. Wise (Formerly TransferWise)

Wise has a 4.6-star rating and more than 10 million downloads, serving over 16 million customers in 145+ countries and 45+ currencies.

The app said it allows users to send money to 70+ countries quickly and securely, making it ideal for frequent transfers or larger amounts.

Key features:

Mid-market exchange rates and transparent fees.

Multi-currency accounts for receiving, holding, and sending money.

Fast international transfers to over 70 countries.

Secure platform with regulatory compliance worldwide.

5. Sendwave

Sendwave, rated 3.4 stars with over 5 million downloads, is designed for quick, fee-free transfers, particularly for smaller sums.

It is easy to use, making it ideal for sending money to family or friends from Canada to Nigeria.

Key Features:

Zero transfer fees.

Fast, secure international payments.

Other apps that Nigerians abroad can use include:

MoneyGram

Western Union

Chippercash

LemFi

Africhange

Pay4Me

10 Best Features to Look for in a remittance app

Instant transfers – ensures your money reaches recipients quickly.

No or low fees – helps maximise the amount received.

Competitive exchange rates – protects your money from hidden markups.

User-friendly interface – makes sending money easy for everyone.

Multi-currency support – allows transfers in multiple currencies.

Mobile money compatibility – useful in markets like Nigeria with mobile wallets.

Regulatory compliance – provides security and reliability for your funds.

Global reach – supports multiple countries for diaspora users.

Transaction tracking – lets you monitor transfers in real time.

Customer support – 24/7 service ensures help when needed.

Remittance to Nigeria on the rise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the last two months, remittances from Nigeria's diaspora have increased by 200% to $600 million.

According to Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who made this announcement yesterday, Nigeria's foreign exchange profile is significantly improving.

Speaking in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Delta State-Brazil Business and Investment Roundtable, Cardoso stated that the monthly inflows had increased from roughly $200 million to $600 million over the last two months, with estimates that they would reach at least $1 billion by the end of the year.

