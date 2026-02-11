WhatsApp is reported to be working on new features that will be exclusive to subscription-based premium users

The features, according to reports, will give users extra freedom in their chats, alerts and also themes

WhatsApp Premium is said to be optional, with free users retaining full access to other features

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a premium subscription plan for its personal messaging app, giving users the option to unlock extra customisation and convenience features without affecting the free version.

Early leaks suggest the premium plan is aimed at users who love putting their personal stamp on their chats, and it will be optional.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to provide access to a new subscription plan through a waitlist.

The report noted that some features may be under development and not yet available, or they may be gradually rolled out to users.

Here are the 5 features that could be included:

WhatsApp's exclusive stickers

WaBetaInfo reports that special stickers could be part of the new features that will be unavailable to free users. The special stickers add unique flair to chats and make conversations more expressive.

Custom chat alert sounds

Premium users could set dedicated sounds for specific chats, making it easier to identify important messages without checking their phones constantly.

More Pinned Chats

Currently, WhatsApp limits users to pinning three chats at the top of their chat list. The premium plan could allow pinning more conversations, keeping favourite contacts front and centre. This feature is in beta testing and is only available to a small group via a waitlist.

App Icon Customisation

Premium users can change WhatsApp’s app icon, allowing them to personalise their home screen.

App Themes

Users can customise with exclusive themes, giving the app a fresh, personalised look.

At this time of writing, WhatsApp has not confirmed a launch date, pricing, or the full list of premium features.

