Flutterwave has secured a Switching and Processing license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The license is the apex bank’s most valuable payment processing license. It allows Flutterwave to offer clients transaction switching and card processing services. It also includes non-banking acquiring, agency banking and payment gateway services.

Flutterwave can also process card transactions and take part in agency banking and other services without intermediaries.

Before the latest licensing, the company operated with its Payment Solution Service Provider and International Money Transfer licenses.

Elated CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, stated that the development is big news for the firm’s customers, investors and other stakeholders.

According to Bussiness Insider, a Bloomberg report said that Africa’s most valuable fintech company may be mulling an Initial Public Offering in the US and Nigeria.

Firm may go public

Sources at the company told Bloomberg that the recent employments in key positions by the company were in preparation for the IPO.

It recently employed Oneal Bhamban, an ex-VP at American Express, as its new Chief Financial Officer. It also hired Gurbhel Dhillon, a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, as its new Chief Technology Officer.

The company has been battling a smear campaign in Kenya and reputation-damaging allegations of fraud and money laundering since 2022.

A Kenyan High Court froze $3.3 million in various bank accounts belonging to the company.

The Kenyan Asset Recovery Agency leads the investigation into the company’s activities and seeks to have the frozen funds forfeited to the government.

