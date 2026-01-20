NCC plans satellite-to-phone services to connect 23.3 million unserved Nigerians

87 connectivity blackspots identified, highlighting rural access challenges

Airtel partners with Starlink for direct-to-cell services by 2026

Nigeria is on the brink of a major connectivity shift as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) moves to roll out satellite-to-phone internet services aimed at reaching an estimated 23.3 million Nigerians who remain unserved by traditional mobile networks.

In a consultation paper published on its website, the telecoms regulator said it plans to leverage satellite technology to close long-standing coverage gaps, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas where deploying base stations is either too costly or operationally difficult.

FG plans rollout of satellite-to-phone services for 23.3 million Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The initiative is part of the NCC’s broader push to achieve universal access to voice and data services across the country.

How satellite-to-phone internet works

Satellite-to-phone connectivity, also known as direct-to-device (D2D) or direct-to-cell service, allows regular smartphones to connect directly to satellites without relying on terrestrial cell towers.

Users can make calls, send texts, and access limited data services even in areas with no mobile infrastructure.

Advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies now make this possible at scale, offering a viable alternative for communities cut off by geography, insecurity, or weak infrastructure.

According to the NCC, the technology could be a game-changer for Nigeria’s most disconnected regions.

87 connectivity blackspots identified

The regulator said the plan is driven by findings from its 2024 cluster gap study, which identified 87 underserved clusters across the country where mobile service remains limited or entirely unavailable.

“These gaps persist despite years of investment in terrestrial networks,” the NCC noted, adding that satellite D2D services could complement existing infrastructure rather than replace it.

The Commission is now seeking stakeholder input on how satellite services should be deployed to ensure fair competition, efficient spectrum use, and strong consumer protection.

Airtel, Starlink signal what’s coming

Industry developments are already pointing in this direction. In December 2025, Airtel Africa announced a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink to roll out direct-to-cell services across 14 African markets, including Nigeria.

The service, expected to begin in 2026, will initially support text messaging and limited data using over 650 low-Earth orbit satellites.

With over 59 million subscribers in Nigeria, Airtel is positioning itself to become the first operator to offer Starlink-powered D2D services on the continent.

Elon Musk's Starlink faces strong competition as NCC seeks to rollout satellite to phone internet services Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The NCC’s 2025–2030 Spectrum Roadmap had earlier identified non-terrestrial networks as a critical complement to Nigeria’s mobile ecosystem.

Why rural Nigeria is still offline

Despite a national broadband access rate of about 50 per cent, nearly half of Nigeria’s 233 million people live in rural areas with little or no access to mobile or internet services.

About 23 million Nigerians are completely unconnected, while more than 60 per cent of rural residents remain offline.

High deployment costs, scattered settlements, unreliable electricity, difficult terrain, and security challenges have made rural expansion unattractive for telecom operators.

Even with support from initiatives like the Universal Service Provision Fund, returns on rural base stations can take up to a decade.

While innovations like MTN and Huawei’s solar-powered RuralCow sites have shortened payback periods, coverage remains limited.

Satellite-to-phone services are now emerging as a cheaper, faster way to connect Nigeria’s remaining blackspots.

For millions long left offline, the sky may finally be the answer.

Bezos’ Kuiper gets Nigerian licence for satellite service

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to face its strongest competition yet in Nigeria as Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite internet venture backed by Jeff Bezos, secures regulatory approval to begin operations in the country.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted Kuiper a seven-year landing permit, authorising the company to provide satellite broadband services in Nigeria from 2026.

The approval, dated February 28, 2026, allows Kuiper to operate its space segment in Nigeria as part of its planned global constellation of up to 3,236 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Source: Legit.ng