Globacom customers are reportedly experiencing a nationwide data outage, preventing them from using internet services

The company confirmed the disruption, but assured that its technical team is working to restore services as quickly as possible

The indigenous telecom provider apologised to customers and used its social media channels to offer updates and appreciation for their patience

Telecommunication operator Globacom has tendered an apology to its subscribers after a nationwide disruption to its data services on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

In a statement shared by the company, Glo confirmed that the interruption started around 8:30 a.m. and affected users in several parts of the country, PUNCH reported.

The network provider acknowledged that the outage caused difficulties with data connectivity nationwide.

Technical team working on it

Glo assured that its technical team is already working to restore normal service as quickly as possible.

The company also acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by customers and expressed appreciation for their patience throughout the disruption.

“We understand how important reliable access is to you and sincerely apologise for the disruption,” the statement read.

Glo added that it remains committed to resolving the issue and maintaining customer trust. The provider also reached out to affected users via its social media channels, reassuring them of ongoing efforts to fully restore services.

This is coming about a month after the company announced revised data bundles featuring free night data (12 am–5 am) on all plans, and the rollover of unused data when customers renew before expiry or within a grace period.

The revised data plans include special campus booster plans that offer additional data bonuses to students to support their studies.

MTN customers drag company over poor network

Meanwhile, Glo is not the only telecom operator whose customers have experienced nationwide network disruptions in recent times. Legit.ng reported that earlier this year, customers of MTN experienced network disruptions that prevented them from accessing social media and data applications.

The frustrated customers called out the telecom giant with social media activists like Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), lending his voice.

The disruption occurred days after the company disclosed that it spent N202.4 billion, about 159% of its annual earnings, on infrastructure upgrades that should have strengthened its network.

