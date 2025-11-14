Nigeria is about to experience a vibrant electric auto market with the entrance of new players

E.F. network, an electric and hybrid auto firm said it is about to launch a new electric vehicle assembly plant in the country

The company's Chairman and CEO, Gideon Egbuchulam, unveiled the plans at recent event in Lagos

Nigeria’s electric mobility space is entering a new phase, as E.F. Network prepares to launch a large-scale electric and hybrid vehicle assembly plant by the first quarter of 2026.

The move positions the company as a new contender in the country’s automotive sector and gives Nigerians more options beyond traditional petrol-powered cars.

Nigeria set to have another electric car assembly plant as E.F. Network unveils bold plans. Credit: Novatis

Massive production capacity and job creation plans

The company’s Chairman and CEO, Gideon Egbuchulam, revealed the plans at the Lagos International Trade Fair in Tafawa Balewa Square. E.F.

The network is showcasing its hybrid car models in partnership with Zhejiang Pukao New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd (BCBL), a Chinese automaker known for its experience in electric mobility.

For its first phase, the assembly plant is expected to roll out 40,000 vehicles every year, with an ambitious plan to expand output to 100,000 units by 2028.

Beyond manufacturing, the project is set to stimulate job growth across the country, with over 5,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs projected.

Egbuchulam explained that the company’s push into the sector is driven by the Federal Government’s renewed interest in electric mobility.

Hybrid models designed for Nigerian realities

He praised the incentives introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration for local vehicle assembly, noting that the environment has never been more supportive.

According to him, these incentives will make locally assembled hybrid and electric cars more affordable and help Nigerians save money that would otherwise go into buying fuel.

E.F. Network used the trade fair to highlight its upcoming vehicle lineup.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the Orca hybrid model offers a combined range of 385 kilometres, powered by 185km of electric drive and an additional 200km from its petrol extender. Another model, Panda, can run up to 150km on a single charge.

Egbuchulam stressed that these vehicles were developed with Nigerian challenges in mind. In areas where power supply remains unreliable, drivers can switch to petrol when needed. This flexibility ensures that users aren’t stranded due to charging constraints.

He added that the company will continue expanding its lineup to include electric pickup trucks and buses while building after-sales service hubs and spare parts networks across the country.

Technology transfer and charging infrastructure underway

Speaking on the company’s operational progress, the Director of Business Development, Chidi Success, confirmed that land acquisition and technical partnerships have been completed.

Teams of Chinese engineers will work with Nigerian professionals during the plant’s construction and training stages, enabling a smooth transfer of knowledge.

Chidi also revealed that discussions are underway with major energy firms like MRS and Oando to set up public charging stations nationwide.

These charging points will function much like CNG refill stations, giving users convenient access to recharge their vehicles at familiar locations.

To make the cars even more accessible, the company will introduce a payment plan that allows buyers to pay 30 percent upfront and spread the remaining balance over six to twelve months.

BCBL reaffirms commitment to Nigeria

Shela Lin, Sales Manager at BCBL, expressed confidence in the partnership and affirmed the company’s commitment to providing the technology and technical expertise needed for the assembly plant.

She noted that the collaboration aims to build local capacity and equip Nigerian engineers with the skills to produce and maintain electric and hybrid vehicles.

Lin said the partnership was crafted to support Nigeria’s long-term vision for a self-reliant and sustainable automotive industry, one that can nurture a thriving green mobility ecosystem for decades to come.

Innoson Motors set for competition as another car company plans assembly plant in Nigeria Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

E.F. Network's entrance into the Nigerian auto market may position it as direct rival to indigenous auto makers such as Innoson Motors, which recently unveiled an electric car line.

Innoson, a Nigerian auto firm, aims to cement its position in Nigeria and Africa as top choice.

Innoson speaks on releasing CNG vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Innocent Chukwuma, the managing director and chief executive officer of Innoson Motors, has begged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking with reporters after seeing the President at the State House in Abuja, Chukwuma emphasised that the President has the ability to improve Nigeria.

He added that his company was the first to start using compressed natural gas for the locally built cars that will soon be a common sight on Nigerian roads.

