With the rise of technology, local vendors are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that their businesses gain visibility in the Nigerian digital marketplace.

That’s why Alabaster is being designed to connect verified vendors, customers, and riders through a secure, transparent, and growth-oriented ecosystem.

Unlike other e-commerce platforms in Nigeria, Alabaster prioritises trust, vendor credibility, and genuine transactions — ensuring that every vendor is verified and every buyer gets real value for money.



Alabaster operates across three core segments:

● Vendors: Small businesses and brand owners who want to sell their products online.

● Customers: Individuals looking for authentic products from trusted Nigerian vendors.

● Riders: Logistics partners who facilitate reliable product delivery.

With Alabaster, vendors can create verified stores, manage orders, and reach thousands of customers directly through the app, boosting online shopping in Nigeria.

Use Alabaster via app and website

Unlike other buy and sell apps in Nigeria, Alabaster operates a three-app ecosystem, each tailored to a specific audience:

● Alabaster App: Designed for customers to explore, shop, and make secure purchases from verified vendors in Nigeria.

● Alabaster Vendor App: Created for business owners and sellers to list their products, manage orders, and access growth tools within the marketplace.

● Alabaster Rider App: Developed for delivery partners to handle logistics, ensuring fast, reliable, and transparent fulfilment.

All three apps are available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store — simply search “Alabaster App” to get started.

The Alabaster website can be reached via http://www.alabasterapp.com.



How Alabaster is redefining Nigerian small business marketplace

Alabaster is redefining what it means to buy and sell online in Nigeria by combining trust, simplicity, and opportunity for small business owners with its amazing features.

With the location based system, buyers are shown products from sellers closer to them first.

There is also a conflict resolution system that protects buyers and sellers.

A major part of Alabaster’s mission is to promote Made in Nigeria products by giving local vendors the visibility and credibility they deserve.

The platform features a dedicated “Made in Nigeria” label, helping customers easily identify and support homegrown brands that reflect creativity, quality, and Nigerian craftsmanship.

It’s not just another e-commerce site; it’s a trusted online marketplace built for Nigerians, by Nigerians.

