OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser built around its chatbot to compete directly with Google Chrome

The browser offers features like a ChatGPT sidebar for summarising content and an “agent mode” that can conduct research automatically

While Chrome still leads the global browser market, Atlas is expected to heighten competition in AI-driven browsing and search

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

OpenAI has released ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser powered by artificial intelligence and built around its popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

With over 800 million people using ChatGPT every week, OpenAI aims to become a bigger part of users’ online activities by understanding their browsing habits.

According to OpenAI, while using Atlas, ChatGPT can get smarter and more helpful, too. Photo credit: OpenAI, Dan Jo

Source: UGC

This launch could speed up the shift from traditional keyword searches on Google to AI-driven tools that provide summarised and conversational answers.

ChatGPT Atlas to compete with Google Chrome

Atlas joins other AI browsers like Perplexity’s Comet, Brave, and Opera’s Neon, all of which offer features like page summarising, code drafting, and form filling.

The browser allows users to open a ChatGPT sidebar to summarise web pages, compare products, or analyse information from any website.

A special “agent mode,” available to paid subscribers, lets ChatGPT perform tasks automatically, such as researching and shopping for a trip from beginning to end.

A few months ago, OpenAI introduced a ChatGPT feature known as “deep research,” aimed at enhancing in-depth AI capabilities.

Around the same time, China’s DeepSeek chatbot entered the market, further intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence space.

How ChatGPT Atlas works and industry impact

During a demo, OpenAI showed how ChatGPT Atlas could find an online recipe and then automatically buy the needed ingredients.

In this example, the AI visited Instacart and added all relevant items to the shopping cart, completing the task in a few minutes.

ChatGPT Atlas is currently available worldwide for Apple macOS users, with versions for Windows, iOS, and Android coming soon.

OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, has been expanding since the success of ChatGPT in 2022, facing strong competition from tech giants like Google and startups like Anthropic.

Google has already adapted by adding AI-generated overviews to its search results and integrating its Gemini AI model into Chrome for U.S. users.

ChatGPT Atlas is better at researching, automating tasks, and planning events or booking appointments. Photo credit - OpenAI

Source: Getty Images

However, Google Chrome still dominates the global browser market with a 71.9% share as of September, according to StatCounter.

Even so, experts believe OpenAI’s new browser could increase competition, especially in the race for online advertising revenue.

Lady shares ChatGPT conversation, sparks reactions online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian woman went viral after sharing a conversation she had with ChatGPT.

Using the TikTok handle @favzie0, she posted a screenshot of her interaction with the AI tool, which quickly drew attention as many viewers rushed to the comments to share their own ChatGPT experiences.

According to her, she is deeply fascinated by the AI app and often spends her free time chatting with it, and this particular exchange stood out enough for her to share publicly.

Source: Legit.ng