After months of testing and user feedback, Nosh, a gift card trading platform in Nigeria & Ghana, launched the latest version of its app, Usenosh 2.0, on October 19, 2025.

Usenosh 2.0 has some significant differences and improvements compared to the previous version. The layout is different, cleaner, and easier to use.

Here are some new features to explore with Usenosh 2.0:

Book flights with Usenosh 2.0

The latest version of the app can be used to book domestic and international flights at any given time. The new flight booking feature is built into the app, and has been designed to keep the whole process smooth and seamless. With the app, you don’t need to jump between platforms or worry about sketchy third-party links.

New channel verification available

There is also a new channel verification tool on the settings page. This lets you confirm if a Nosh social media page is authentic or not.

Speaking about the app, co-founder and COO, Ahmod Balogun, said:

“At Nosh, we never stop until we get it right. Usenosh 2.0 shows our commitment to not just fixing problems, but building ahead of them.”

Spotlight section available on Usenosh 2.0 homepage

Another small but helpful feature is the spotlight section at the bottom of the homepage that highlights key features, updates, posts or promotions you might have missed.

The updated onboarding flow also ensures that new users do not feel lost while trying to figure out where to start. It walks you through every important detail step-by-step.

If you’re already a Nosh user, your favourite features have not been taken away. You can still:

● Sell Gift Card for Cash

● Buy Gift Card

● Buy Nosh Gift Code

● Buy Airtime and Data

● Buy Electricity Token

● Pay Cable TV Subscription

● Refer & Earn

Over 400,000 people across Nigeria and Ghana already use Nosh. With Nosh, you enjoy fast transactions, high rates, instant payouts, 24/7 customer support, convenience and simplicity. And of course, your account, funds and data remain protected with stronger security features.

Want to try the new version?

You can download Usenosh 2.0 from the App Store or Google Play Store.

