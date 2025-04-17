Startups across Africa have a fresh opportunity to join the Google Accelerator programme for 2025

Applications are open, and Google will receive entries from qualified startups till May 2025

The company has also released the full list of qualification criteria and benefits of the Google Startup Accelerator Africa 2025

Google Inc. has opened up the application portal for its 2025 Startups Accelerator Africa Programme.

Applicants who get selected to join the programme will undergo a three-month training, and enjoy dedicated technical mentorship from industry experts and from Google.

Google announced this information through an update on its blog. According to the notice, the application portal will stay open till midnight on May 9, 2025.

The accelerator programme will kick off in June 2025 and will last till August, 2025 when the graduation and Demo Day will take place.

Who can apply for the Google Startups Accelerator Africa?

The three-month hybrid accelerator program is designed to help selected startups and communities across Africa grow and thrive using the best of Google’s programs, products, technology and people.

Startups that apply for the programme are required to meet the following criteria.

Startups between Seed and Series A stage, with demonstrable traction

Building a scalable product or service with a significant total addressable market and defensible growth model

Deeply technical, preferably leveraging technologies like machine learning and AI

Show commitment from the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and/or other technical roles to participate and engage in required program sessions

Google encouraged all qualified startups within Africa to apply.

About Google Startups Accelerator Africa programme 2025

Similar to past cohorts, it will be a mix of remote and on-site trainings, with one-to-one chats, group learning sessions, and sprint projects.

Each cohort of 10 to 15 startups will work together to tackle identified technical challenges and grow their businesses. They will also receive help from industry experts to solve the problems and get access to key industry events.

The statement added that there will be deep dive sessions and workshops for the founders on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Key Benefits of the Google Startups Accelerator Programme 2025

Beneficiaries will get;

Dedicated mentoring from Google teams and industry experts;

Equity-free support for the three-month duration of the programme;

Exclusive invitations to trainings and technical bootcamps hosted by Google;

Access to Google’s network of industry experts;

30 days of free Cloud TPU access through the TPU Research Cloud program to accelerate their open-source machine learning research;

Up to $350,000 worth of Google product credits to eligible startups;

Early access to new Google products and tools as is relevant to grow their business;

Technical project partnerships and support on product and company strategy.

Link to apply for the Google Startups Accelerator programme 2025

The application link is open till May 9, 2025, and startups are encouraged to apply.

If you meet all the criteria above, click here to apply.

