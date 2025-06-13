The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), through its Taxpayer Services Department (TPSD), in collaboration with the Fiscal and Tax Reform Implementation Division (FTRID), has announced a public webinar aimed at engaging stakeholders on key taxpayer service initiatives and ongoing fiscal reforms.

The webinar is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 17th June 2025, at 11:00 AM and will be held virtually via Zoom.

FIRS moves to enhance public understanding

The agency disclosed that this important session is designed to enhance public understanding of recent improvements in taxpayer services, clarify ongoing reform efforts within Nigeria’s tax system, and provide an open platform for taxpayers, stakeholders, and the general public to interact directly with FIRS representatives.

In line with its commitment to transparency and taxpayer education, the FIRS encourages widespread participation in this event. Interested participants are urged to join via the Zoom platform as the Service continues its drive to improve voluntary compliance and ease of tax administration.

Zaach Adedeji, FIRS Chairman, moves to increase public awareness on tax administration. Credit: FIRS

FIRS invites Nigerians to participate

A statement signed by Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman, FIRS, said that given the strategic importance of this initiative, we kindly request the support of all media partners in publicising the webinar across both traditional and social media platforms.

“Your esteemed cooperation in this regard will go a long way in boosting awareness and fostering a deeper connection with our valued taxpayers,” the release said.

Further details, including the Zoom registration link, will be made available through the FIRS official communication channels in the coming days.

FIRS engages large taxpayers

The development comes after FIRS commenced plans to boost tax payment and compliance in Nigeria.

The agency continued its stakeholder engagement on e-invoicing with large taxpayers, targeting oil and gas, midstream players, and the manufacturing sector in Lagos on Monday, May 26 and 27, 2025.

The event brought top stakeholders from the oil and gas, manufacturing and midstream players to discuss the e-invoicing platform, designed by the agency to boost documentation and effectively phase out paper invoicing.

The FIRS lead consultant, Sodiq Arogundade, highlighted the importance and features of the novel system, saying that it was designed to automate tax compliance and reduce the hassles of paperwork and bookkeeping.

Top stakeholders onboarded by FIRS

He said the platform will automate compliance and reduce the effort of manually recording tax payments.

“We have built an electronic invoicing system for taxpayers and businesses to manage their invoicing processes. But we need to ensure that we have all use cases, all feedback, all comments, and concerns of taxpayers handled while we are building the system,” he said.

FIRS explains the reason for the platform

He explained that the essential aim of the engagement was to gather data from taxpayers and businesses and refine the new system, which is due to launch on July 31, 2025, according to the agency.

Arogundade further explained the advantages of the system, saying it allows companies to automate workflows, reducing the effort for normal bookkeeping.

He disclosed that the FIRS wants to be part of the bookkeeping lifecycle so that it can identify the tax elements of the invoice and do the job for them.

President Bola Tinubu tasks Adedeji with effective tax administrations in Nigeria. Credit: State House.

He stated that the system would reduce the administrative hassles on businesses and also ensure accurate and timely tax compliance.

FIRS unveils strategy to achieve N25.2trn tax revenue

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FIRS has finally released the breakdown of its strategy to achieve the N25.2 trillion revenue target in 2025.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance announced this revenue target of N25.2 trillion for the FIRS on January 15, 2025, after commending them for successfully surpassing last year’s target.

FIRS recorded a total revenue of N21.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing the target of N19.4 trillion by an impressive 11% and setting a new record for the service.

