Airtel Nigeria has stated that its AI-powered Spam Alert Service identified and thwarted about 9.6 million spam alerts in two months

The company disclosed that it designed the service to analyse traffic patterns and detect potential threats to protect customers

Airtel said the AI tool identified 528,080 on-net and 9,139,928 off-net attacks as suspected spam messages

Airtel Nigeria has disclosed that its AI-enabled Spam Alert Service issued about 9.6 million spam alerts between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

Airtel designed the service to analyse traffic patterns and detect potential threats as part of its commitment to protect customers from unsolicited and potentially fraudulent communications.

Airtel’s AI thwarts spam and scam calls

The telco disclosed that since its launch, the AI tool has identified a total of 9,667,008 SMS as potential spam messages targeted at its customers in two months.

According to reports, of these numbers, the AI tool identified 528,080 on-net and 9,139,928 off-net attacks as suspected spam messages, showing the level of the threat and the company’s advanced processing capability.

Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, stressed the company’s commitment to protecting its subscribers.

He said the milestone shows the strength of the company’s AI-driven infrastructure in fighting the growing threat of spam messages and scam calls.

Airtel Nigeria discloses the reason for the tool

According to Balsingh, Airtel Nigeria is focused on connecting Nigerians and ensuring their safety and confidence while using the network.

Daily Trust reported that the company disclosed that the Spam Alert Service is part of its larger plan to integrate artificial intelligence into its fabric to deliver a smarter and safer customer experience nationwide.

