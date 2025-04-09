Spectranet has decided to increase its data prices for all its plans, following Nigerian Communications Commission approval

The new data plans released on its website show that the changes affected both long-term and short-term

MTN, Glo, Airtel and other telecommunication companies also recently announced changes to their data pricing

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Spectranet, a leading internet service provider in Nigeria, has updated its data plans, introducing new packages and adjusting prices.

Nigerians to pay new prices when buying spectranet data Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The revised prices, which kicked off on March 27th, affected both unlimited plans, mini plans,and long validity plans, among others.

A post shared on X on the new prices reads:

"Get more data for less with Spectranet.With our revised plans, you can now stream, game, and work without limits."

Snapshot of new data prices in Nigeria

The revised short-term plans have seen adjustments in both pricing and data allocation:​

Previously priced at N299 for 1GB, the new plan offers 2GB for N450.

The old plan provided 2GB for N499, while the revised prices offer 3GB for N750.

Spectranet changed the 4GB at N999 to 6GB for N1,500.

Similarly, Spectranet's monthly offerings have been adjusted as well.

The previous 8GB plan at N3,700 has been replaced with an 18GB plan for N3,999.

The earlier 25GB plan priced at N8,250 has been changed into a 42GB plan for N8,999.

Also, a new 100GB plan is now available for N17,999.

New data plans for Spectranet subscribers Photo credit: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

Big data plan changes

For the long-term plans (90–365 Days): The previous 25GB plan at N6,600 has been updated to a 21GB plan for N8,700.

The earlier 42GB plan priced at N16,500 has increased to a 42GB plan for N16,500.

Legit.ng observed that Spectranet has incorporated several perks into its new plans, such as Unlimited Morning Browsing: select plans now offer free unlimited browsing between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Another is unlimited night browsing, which includes free unlimited night browsing, catering to users who prefer off-peak internet usage.

Why are telecoms increasing data prices

In January, Legit.ng reported that the NCC approved a 50% tariff increase for telecoms operators in the country.

In a statement, a spokesman for the regulator Reuben Muoka said the price adjustment was lower than the over 100% requested by some network operators.

Airtel new data bundles

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Airtel Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s largest telecom operators, has adjusted its data rate and implemented tariff revisions.

This is according to details released on the company’s website on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The price adjustments affect different data bundles and show the ongoing tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Though the company has yet to issue an official release regarding the increase, the move shows that the adjustment is part of a larger move by operators to review tariffs to mitigate the impact of inflation and exchange rate volatility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng