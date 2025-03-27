US billionaire and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has explained that AI will replace certain jobs in the next decade

The billionaire disclosed that over the next decade, professions such as medicine and teaching will be taken over by AI

He said some skills are still rare but will be taken over by AI as the world enters an era of ‘free intelligence

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has predicted that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in the next decade could make human inputs obsolete in several fields.

Gates revealed in a recent interview how AI could take over many aspects of life and work.

Bill Gates lists skills to be replaced by AI

He noted that at the moment, some skills remain rare, saying that the continued dependence on human specialists in fields such as medicine and education is still rare.

The billionaire said people still depend on doctors and teachers, whose abilities cannot easily be replaced by AI.

However, Gates said, AI over the next 10 years will become free and easily accessible, which would dish out medical advice and great tutoring.

He said humans are entering a new era, which he calls free intelligence.

According to a CNBC report, Gates said the rapid advances in AI-powered technologies that are accessible and touch almost every aspect of human lives, from diagnosis and medicines to AI tutors and virtual assistants, will take over those fields.

Experts differ on AI’s impact on jobs

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates said.

However, some experts have said AI will help humans to improve and work more efficiently rather than become redundant, leading to economic growth and job creation.

Others said that tech advancements in the coming years will be what jobs are across several industries and have a destabilising effect on the workforce.

FG begins to train Nigerians on AI skills

The development comes as the Nigerian government intensifies efforts to prepare citizens for AI jobs.

Last year, the government kickstarted the process of training three million young Nigerians to be AI-ready.

It released another batch of 270,000 Nigerians who will join the Nigerian government's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme by February 29, 2024.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Monday, February 19, 2024.

FG to train 270,000 Nigerians on tech skills

The minister revealed this as he announced the end of the scheme's first phase, which aimed to empower three million Nigerians with technical skills.

In an update on X, Tijani said that the successful candidates for the second phase will be announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with project training beginning in March.

He noted that the first cohort, 30,000, underwent intensive training programmes across 12 skill areas in the last few months.

FG opens job opportunities for 30,000 3MTT fellows

Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government said there are employment opportunities available for graduates of its 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program.

The opportunity was announced by the program coordinators in a post shared on X formerly Twitter.

In the post, the coordinators encouraged fellows to begin applying for positions.

