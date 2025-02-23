Following the 50% tariff hike approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telecom operators have announced new data prices

A comparison of data prices across major networks such as MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile offers insights into the available options

Experts say data quality varies depending on the network coverages of individual operators nationwide

Nigerian telecom users experienced a blizzard of data price increases recently after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% tariff increase for operators.

As a result, data prices have surged by 50%, and in some cases, by 200% when MTN Nigeria increased its data bundle by that rate, before withdrawing it after public outrage.

The telecom company apologised for the massive increases in data prices and subsequently withdrew it.

Monthly data plans for budget users

Some of the networks raised their data costs by as high as N70,000 for large plans.

Experts have compared the best data plan for Nigerians buffeted by high inflation, rising food prices and choking energy costs.

For those looking for affordable, entry-level data bundles, MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile have varying plans.

For budget data users, Glo offers N1,000 at the lowest price per gigabyte, however, network quality differs. MTN and Airtel provide some of the most stable networks in most Nigerian cities.

Data plans for heavy users

For those who stream heavy data, especially remote workers and business owners, 200GB for N20,000 gives the cheapest per gigabyte cost depending on the network quality. Users are advised to check network quality before buying.

Data plans for short-term users

For those who don’t use a full month's data, weekly plans give a flexible and cheaper option.

A weekly data plan by 9Mobile’s 7GB and 100MB at N1,500 is the best value but the network has limited coverage due to some issues.

Best Wifi plans for homes

For households or small business owners requiring non-stop internet, some providers offer unlimited plans. However, there could be hidden charges that slow speed after some time.

Experts pick FiberOne’s 25Mpbs for N113,807 as the plan with the best speed without limits.

Businesses and individuals require high internet speed to handle daily operations, video-conferencing, and cloud-based data services.

Airtel increases data, call, and SMS rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Airtel Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s largest telecom operators, has adjusted its data rate and implemented tariff revisions.

This is according to details released on the company’s website on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The price adjustments affect different data bundles and show the ongoing tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

