Sunil Natraj, the CEO of Jumia, has been honoured as a recipient of the 2025 Legit Business Names Award

Natraj is celebrated for his exceptional and visionary leadership and contributions to Jumia's fintech division, JumiaPay

In an engaging discussion with Legit.ng, Natraj unveiled some of the exciting plans his company has in store for 2025

Sunil Natraj, the chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, has emerged as one of the winners of the "Legit Business Names 2025: Fintech Leaders" awards.

Organised by Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading online news platform, the awards celebrate outstanding fintech executives who exemplify leadership, innovation, and significant contributions to the Nigerian economy.

Thanks to Sunil Natraj's outstanding leadership, JumiaPay has been recognized as the most convenient online payment option of the year. Photo credit - Jumia

Source: UGC

Natraj's recognition highlights his pivotal role in driving the expansion of JumiaPay, the e-commerce platform's payment arm, over the past year since he assumed his leadership position in Nigeria.

His exceptional leadership has earned JumiaPay the award for the most convenient online payment option of the year.

JumiaPay's outstanding achievements in 2024

In 2024, JumiaPay achieved remarkable milestones, further establishing itself as a cornerstone of Jumia's e-commerce ecosystem.

Central to its success was the strategic expansion of JumiaPay on delivery, coupled with innovative cashback campaigns and incentives.

These initiatives significantly boosted cashless transactions, fostering a more secure and efficient shopping environment.

A standout achievement was JumiaPay's partnership with credit payment platforms Newedge (Easybuy) and Credpal to introduce Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions.

This groundbreaking collaboration enabled shoppers to make flexible payments over time, eliminating the need for immediate payment.

By integrating BNPL options into its platform, JumiaPay provided consumers with greater financial flexibility, empowering them to shop confidently without immediate financial constraints.

JumiaPay also solidified its reputation as an all-in-one lifestyle app. The platform added immense value to users by offering zero-service-fee payments for essential utilities like DSTV, GoTV, StarTimes, and electricity bills.

Security remained a top priority, with JumiaPay employing robust data protection measures to ensure a secure and seamless payment process. These efforts not only reinforced customer trust but also deepened loyalty within its growing user base.

Through these strategic developments, JumiaPay demonstrated its dedication to driving innovation and accessibility in digital payments, making 2024 a landmark year in its journey.

JumiaPay in 2025

Natraj said JumiaPay would focus on enhancing the shopping experience in 2025 by strengthening its value proposition through improved supply, assortment, and competitive pricing in key categories.

He added that the company aims to form more partnerships with local and international brands to leverage the booming consumer market in Nigeria and across Africa.

He said:

"I’m excited about the prospect of forming more partnerships with local and international brands, especially since the consumer market in Nigeria and across Africa is booming. Furthermore, we will continue to leverage JumiaPay as an enabler of our e-commerce business. By expanding the pen*tration of JumiaPay on delivery, we will increase the number of cashless transactions."

Natraj said the payment platform is committed to expanding beyond Nigeria's capital cities by partnering with local entrepreneurs to establish more pick-up stations and extend our delivery network to underserved areas.

With pick-up station orders growing steadily and reflecting its influence in secondary cities, it aims to optimise delivery routes and enhance the affordability and convenience of online shopping by 2025.

By expanding the reach of JumiaPay on delivery, the company plans to increase the number of cashless transactions. Photo credit - Jumia

Source: UGC

Understand your market, Natraj urges entrepreneurs

Sharing his advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Natraj emphasised the importance of understanding the diversity of the African market, which requires businesses to thoroughly study their target audience's needs, preferences, challenges, and behaviours before launching.

He said:

"First and foremost, gaining an in-depth understanding of your market is essential. The Nigerian market, and Africa as a whole, is characterised by its diversity and rapid changes. Before launching your business, dedicate time to truly learn about your target audience—their needs, preferences, challenges, and behaviours."

Entrepreneurship demands resilience and determination, as perseverance through challenges and learning from setbacks are key to achieving success.

He said:

"Resilience and determination are also indispensable traits for any entrepreneur. Challenges and setbacks are inevitable, but perseverance during tough times is essential. Each failure presents an opportunity to learn and evolve. Staying dedicated to your vision, even amidst difficulties, will keep you on track. Entrepreneurship calls for grit and resilience, and those who navigate adversity often achieve success."

He encouraged entrepreneurs to always seek partners who complement their businesses and add value, as this can also accelerate growth by providing resources, expertise, and market access.

Starlink partners Jumia to deliver internet kits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Starlink's collaboration with Jumia to bring its internet kits to Nigerian consumers.

The partnership facilitated Jumia's introduction of Starlink's satellite equipment, including kits and terminals, to select African markets, starting with Nigeria.

According to Hisham El Gabry, Jumia's chief commercial officer, the agreement enabled the sale and distribution of Starlink kits, marking a significant step in improving internet accessibility in the region.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng