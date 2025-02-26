Gbenga Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave, has been recognised as one of the recipients of the "Legit Business Names 2025: Fintech Leaders" award

Agboola is celebrated as a pioneer in African Fintech, enabling businesses across the continent with innovative digital payment solutions

In an exclusive statement to Legit.ng, Agboola shared an optimistic outlook for the company's prospects in 2025

Gbenga Agboola has been recognised as one of the distinguished winners of the 2025 Legit Business Leaders Awards.

Commonly referred to as "Legit Business Names 2025: Fintech Leaders," the award honours top executives from the most innovative and impactful fintech companies in Nigeria.

Gbenga Agboola reiterated his unflinching commitment to improve Flutterwave as he bags the 2024 Legit Business Leaders Awards for his contributions to Nigeria. Photo credit - Flutterwave

Source: UGC

This initiative, designed to inspire Nigerian entrepreneurs, encourages innovative thinking and remarkable achievements within the business landscape.

Flutterwave is being awarded the most SME-supportive Fintech of the year for its efforts in addressing payment challenges faced by businesses.

Gbenga Agboola's visionary leadership at Flutterwave

Agboola, co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, has earned acclaim for his exemplary leadership and visionary approach to steering the company toward global prominence.

Under his guidance, Flutterwave has transformed the landscape of payment systems worldwide, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses and individuals.

Since co-founding the company in 2016, Agboola has been instrumental in its rapid expansion, leading to Flutterwave's remarkable milestone of achieving unicorn status with a valuation exceeding $1 billion in 2021.

Although headquartered in San Francisco, Flutterwave maintains a strong focus on the African market, driving financial inclusion and unlocking vast payment opportunities.

The platform continues to serve as a critical enabler for enterprises, small businesses, startups, and emerging markets across the globe.

Agboola's recognition underscores his dedication to advancing the fintech space and his commitment to creating solutions that bridge global markets while fostering economic growth in Africa.

Flutterwave's remarkable achievements in 2024

2024 was a transformative year for Flutterwave, as the African fintech giant achieved groundbreaking milestones in its mission to simplify payments across Africa and connect the continent to the world.

One of Flutterwave's significant achievements was securing new and additional payment licenses in Ghana, Uganda, and Malawi, further strengthening its foothold in Africa.

The company expanded its Money Transmitter Licenses (MTL) coverage in the United States from 13 to nearly 30 states, enhancing cross-border transactions between the US and Africa. This growth supports Flutterwave's vision of enabling seamless operations for global and African enterprises.

The company's remittance platform, Send App, experienced remarkable growth in both customer base and transaction volumes. With increasing adoption in key markets such as the UK, US, EU, and Canada, Send App is making international money transfers faster and more accessible.

Flutterwave's influence also extended beyond payments. The company's founder and CEO joined prestigious organisations, including the U.S.-Africa Business Center of the US Chamber of Commerce and the Corporate Council on Africa.

Additionally, the CEO became an inaugural member of the Milken Institute's Africa Leaders Business Council. These leadership roles highlight Flutterwave's commitment to shaping Africa's economic future.

Strategic partnerships were another highlight, with Flutterwave announcing a collaboration with American Express (AMEX), reinforcing its position as a global payment enabler.

Recognition for Flutterwave's innovations came in abundance. The company was named Fast Company's Most Innovative Company for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, won "Fintech of the Year" at the African Banker Awards in Nairobi, and climbed seven spots on CNBC's 2024 Disruptor 50 list.

Flutterwave's 2024 achievements underscore its role as a leader in Africa's fintech revolution, empowering businesses and individuals worldwide.

GB advised young entrepreneurs to be focused on solving real, verifiable problems with resilience and adaptability, prioritising impact over profit. Photo credit - Flutterwave

Source: UGC

Flutterwave's ambitious plans for 2025

According to Agboola, the company aims to be the leading payment platform for enterprises, enhancing cross-border transactions, expanding globally, and seamlessly connecting Africa to the world with innovative payment solutions.

He said:

"Our vision for Flutterwave is to solidify our position as the premier payment platform for enterprise businesses coming into Africa or expanding globally. We’ve already established ourselves as a leading player in the African market, powering cross-border payments with our infrastructure supporting local and international payment methods."

He adds that the ambition is to expand its reach, continually improve its offerings, and lead the charge in connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa with seamless payment solutions built for enterprises.

Agboola sees potential in future of Fintech

While Fintech holds immense potential for expanding services that address the unique needs of a diverse population, Agboola hopes for the growth of other fintech verticals.

He said:

"Over the next couple of years, I expect more existing or new players to develop solutions that transcend our borders to serve the continent at large as we are doing in over 30 African countries.

"Finally, while fintech growth is not slowing down soon, I expect more growth in fintech verticals like RegTech for seamless KYC and AML, Investtech, and Insurtech."

Solve real problems, Agboola tells aspiring entrepreneurs

For Agboola, the focus should be on solving real, verifiable problems with resilience and adaptability, prioritising impact over profit.

He said:

"Always start with a market-verifiable problem, not one you just think should be a problem. While making money comes with the territory, it should never be your driving force. Remember to stay resilient and adaptable–the ability to pivot quickly and learn from setbacks is a crucial difference between dreamers and doers."

Flutterwave partners Microsoft for financial inclusion worldwide

In an earlier report, Legit.ng disclosed that Flutterwave partnered Microsoft to promote financial innovation and digital inclusion in Africa.

According to the deal's details, Flutterwave will be able to reach millions of retailers worldwide by utilising the Microsoft OpenAI platform and service.

Agboola noted that the firm has always strived to touch lives by simplifying payments and connecting dreams to opportunities.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng