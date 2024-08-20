Flutterwave announced that its online businesses in Nigeria are now accepting American Express payments

Corporate cards will be allowed to make direct payments to Nigerian e-commerce businesses via Flutterwave

Customers who transact with Flutterwave merchants have more options to select their preferred payment method

American Express payments are now accepted by Flutterwave's online businesses in Nigeria, the company said today.

Flutterwave merchants in Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, and Uganda will also have access to this service in the future Photo Credit: Flutterwave

This means that American Express Cardholders who own consumer, commercial, or corporate cards will be able to pay e-commerce companies in Nigeria directly through Flutterwave.

In the near future, ChannelsTV reported that Flutterwave merchants in Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, and Uganda will also have access to this service.

What this means

In addition to facilitating online transactions, this partnership provides a number of advantages for both online retailers and consumers.

African and international American Express Card Members represent a new consumer base that Flutterwave merchants can reach out to. Buyers of corporate or business products and those using personal cards fall under this category. There are conditions attached.

Customers who trade with Flutterwave merchants have additional options when it comes to choosing their preferred payment method.

This partnership expands the number of locations throughout Africa where American Express Card Members can use their cards to buy a variety of goods and services, strengthening the American Express worldwide network.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave, said,

“By offering American Express as a method of payment, Flutterwave will make the payment process faster and simpler for American Express card holders, and improve the experience for e-commerce businesses using Flutterwave, helping them to start locally and sell globally.”

Briana Wilsey, vice president and general manager of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express, said,

“Through the agreement with Flutterwave, a trusted payment provider, we are giving e-commerce merchants in Nigeria the opportunity to reach American Express Card Members around the world. The collaboration is a win-win because it also increases the number of places where our Card Members can use their Cards in Nigeria.”

