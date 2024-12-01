The mobile tech company has launched a new phone brand into the smartphone market and will look to compete for market share

The company hopes to appeal to its target audience, tech-savvy, young Nigerians and has made promises

Nigeria's smartphone market is one of the largest in Africa and is expected to grow at a rapid pace despite economic challenges

The mobile telephony company realme has introduced a new phone model, the realme C61, into the Nigerian smartphone market.

In a media chat in Lagos, the company said the new device is designed to revolutionise the budget smartphone segment.

realme believes it can satisfy Nigerian youths' tech needs Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company said that the realme C61 brings affordability and innovation to the forefront, redefining the budget smartphone segment with its advanced performance, high-tech features, and sleek design, Guardian reports.

Head of Sales, Olumide Kaka, stated that the device is designed for durability, featuring damage resistance and waterproof capabilities to ensure it can handle an active lifestyle.

His words:

“At the heart of the realme C61 is an octa-core processor, delivering seamless and fast performance, even for demanding gaming and video streaming tasks. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to easily switch between apps and store large amounts of data without sacrificing speed or efficiency.

“The realme C61 also excels in photography with its triple-lens camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens.

"Advanced AI algorithms enhance photography, especially in low-light conditions, with the Night Mode feature ensuring sharp and vivid photos in any setting.”

Kaka also said that the realme C61 was crafted to cater to young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a device that combines affordability with high-end features. the nation reports.

He noted:

“Priced competitively in the Nigerian market, the realme C61 provides an incredible blend of performance, design, and functionality, targeting both local and regional consumers.

“We are excited to launch the realme C61 in Nigeria, offering a perfect balance of functionality and style.

“With its sleek design, superior display, and advanced camera system, the realme C61 is poised to become a leading choice in the budget smartphone category."

Nigerian firm launches new cement variant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the number of phones approved for use by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has increased.

The latest information from the commission shows that over 2,000 types of smartphones have been approved.

The list of approved smartphones is intended to help Nigerians avoid health hazards and exposure to cyber threats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng