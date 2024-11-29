The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to announce a new tariff plan on December 13, 2024

The NCC’s Executive Chairman, Aminu Maida, disclosed this in Abuja, saying that the development is meant to simplify tariff plans

The commission earlier announced October 27 as the release date for new tariff plans. However, it disclosed that it was not ready

NCC reveals reason for new tariff plans

The executive vice chairman of NNC, Aminu Maida, disclosed this on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in Abuja.

The NCC boss, who was represented by Reuben Mouka, the director of public affairs, said the new plans’ unveiling date remains sacrosanct, unlike the botched date of October 27, 2024.

The NCC also directed operators to limit their tariff and promotional plans to seven.

The directive aims to reduce complex tariff plans and bundles, ensure transparency and fairness of promotional elements, protect consumers’ interests, and ensure fair operator competition.

The NCC investigates data depletion

“On December 13, 2024, a new tariff plan will be announced against the old date of October 27, as announced. We have gotten stakeholders to make inputs.

The NCC chairman disclosed that the commission had thoroughly investigated consumer data depletion complaints and mandated that telcos engage a reputable audit firm.

The NCC disclosed that consumers must know that data usage is different on Android phones.

“As a consumer-centric regulator, the commission has embarked on public awareness on this for consumers to understand their data depletion better,” he said.

NCC speaks on advancing into, and 7G technology

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has said that the country's introduction of 5G technology boasts a broader attack surface because of its denser network infrastructure and higher number of connected devices.

The Commission stated that technology has advanced into the sixth and seventh generations (6G and 7G).

It said this at this year's telecom industry risk management conference in Lagos under the theme "Evolution and Future Risk Management in the Telecoms Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends."

