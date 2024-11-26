Technology experts have unveiled the data storage systems that could safeguard Nigerian cities

Tech experts at Western Digital Media stated that the growing adoption of smart city technologies presents opportunities to enhance urban living

They disclose that technologies have brought a new era of progress to help navigate today’s complex societies

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

In Nigeria, the growing adoption of smart city technologies presents transformative opportunities to enhance urban living, improve public safety, and drive economic growth.

With advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning (DL), smart cities can address pressing challenges such as traffic congestion, urban crime, and inefficient services.

Tech experts as Western Digital Media unveil storage systems for smart cities Credit: Western Digital Media

Source: Original

Smart cities are a vital field where new technologies

Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital technologies have brought a new era of progress, it can sometimes take time for the untrained eye to recognise cutting-edge innovations in everyday life. However, smart cities are a vital field where new technologies, such as intelligent video, directly and visibly raise living standards.

Smart cities use information and communication technologies to improve operational efficiency, share information with the public, and provide better-quality local authority services.

For example, advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies have enabled connected public transportation systems, which leverage real-time monitoring capabilities and track the locations and routes of public vehicles. Not only does this speed up service times and reduce traffic congestion, but it also cuts waiting times for passengers and keeps them informed.

There’s also an important security element to intelligent cities. ‘Smart’ video or cameras use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and deep learning (DL) to analyse real-time visual data. They can dispatch orders from a hub to AI-powered devices faster than a human can process them.

The role of smart videos

Smart video is also being deployed in connected cities to deliver critical assistance to help reduce crime.

Business owners, for example, need security cameras to help protect their property, reduce shoplifting, and monitor employee or customer incidents. On a larger scale, real-time video analysis can also identify and differentiate between objects, for example, distinguishing humans from animals and alerting the relevant people or systems if they are in a prohibited location or place.

The process behind the brilliant video

Smart cameras need to ‘learn’ to recognise objects and actions and classify the identified actions as abnormal or usual. This is where AI and DL are required for training and learning; DL needs to analyse a tremendous amount of data to be highly accurate. Developing higher video resolutions, such as 4K, is critical here. This will enable CCTV cameras to capture more data in high quality and from various angles, making analysis more accessible and empowering the future of smart video.

The smart video sector is experiencing a transitional phase for recording video at scale: it has moved away from recording raw data from a standard camera to analysing the AI-enabled camera itself.

As AI and 4K increase the adoption of smart video cameras, higher video resolutions drive the demand for more data to be stored on-camera. Many more cameras are being used today, such as body cameras, dashboard cameras, and new Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors.

The role of storage

As a result, storage is critical to the evolution and efficient working of smart video systems. Smart video architectures require innovative storage technologies, which deliver needed flexibility, performance, capacity and reliability.

Storage solutions, like Western Digital’s WD PurpleTM Pro line, have evolved to provide high data transfer and write speeds and the capacity to ensure world-class video capture. Western Digital has a strong history of innovation, returning to the origins of hard disk drives and flash technology.

WD Purple Pro is engineered with advanced capabilities needed for high-end smart video solutions, including cameras, NVRs (network video recorders), and back-end video analytics servers. It is purpose-built for 24x7 operating environments and rated for high endurance and demanding AI workloads.

Western Digital unveils next-generation memory cards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Western Digital Corp. has officially launched its latest memory card innovations, introducing the highly anticipated 2TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I and SanDisk microSD™ Express cards.

These cutting-edge products, first revealed earlier this year, are now available for purchase, bringing significant upgrades to media and entertainment professionals.

The new memory cards are designed to meet the growing demands of today's media and entertainment workflows

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng