Western Digital Corp. has officially launched its latest memory card innovations, introducing the highly anticipated 2TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I and SanDisk microSD™ Express cards.

These cutting-edge products, first revealed earlier this year, are now available for purchase, bringing significant upgrades to media and entertainment professionals.

The high-capacity memory cards by Western Digital Media Credit: Western Digital Media

The new memory cards are designed to meet the growing demands of today's media and entertainment workflows. Whether working on high-resolution projects or capturing 4K video, professionals can now rely on the 2TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I and SanDisk microSD™ Express memory cards for faster and more reliable performance, ensuring smooth handling of even the most data-intensive tasks.

Key highlights of the release

2TB SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I Memory Card:

The world’s first 2TB UHS-I SDXC™ card offers an enormous storage capacity, enabling creators to capture more high-resolution images and record extended 4K UHD2 videos on a single card. This groundbreaking SD card is set to revolutionise on-the-go content creation.

128GB - 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Memory Card:

This microSD card is up to 4.4 times faster than Western Digital’s fastest microSD™ UHS-I card, offering unprecedented speed and performance for professionals handling intensive workflows. With its high-speed transfer capabilities, the SanDisk microSD Express is poised to become a must-have for media creators.

Both products will soon be available at authorised retailers, e-tailers, and through SanDisk.com, offering media professionals powerful new tools to enhance their work

