MTN Nigeria has announced the introduction of paper-based SIM cards to reduce plastic pollution

The company stated that the introduction of the new products aligns with its Project Zero goals

It disclosed that the new move will reduce plastic pollution and boost environmental awareness

MTN Nigeria has introduced paper-based, biodegradable, eco-friendly SIM cards to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, which aligns with its Project Zero goals.

The company disclosed that paper-based SIM cards are safe for the environment as they support product management throughout their life cycle, promoting circularity and reducing waste.

MTN to gradually phase out plastic SIM Cards

The development comes a week after the Nigerian Communications Commission announced plans to revise the telecom industry's corporate governance code, updating it from the 2016 code to introduce mandatory sustainability reporting for telcos.

MTN highlighted that the gradual phasing out of plastic-based SIM cards would help it make a massive contribution to plastic pollution prevention, showing its commitment to constantly exploring ways to integrate sustainable practices into its operations.

Telcos decry Starlink’s price increases

Adekemi Adisa, the General Manager of Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN, said the launch of the SIM cards represents MTN’s commitment to sustainability. It encourages its customers to make eco-friendly choices, reduces waste, and paves the way for more environmentally conscious Nigerians.

The development comes as telecom operators criticised Elon Musk’s Starlink for arbitrarily increasing hardware and subscription prices without prior approval from NCC.

The operators said Starlink’s action amounts to a flagrant disrespect for regulatory authorities.

Elon Musk’s company readjusts Starlink price in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the monthly subscription fee for Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service provider, has increased by 97% in Nigeria, from N38,000 ($24) to N75,000 ($48).

The company also raised the Starlink hardware kits for new customers by 34%, from N440,000 to N590,000.

In a communication with its customers in Nigeria, the company explained that the increase resulted from excessive inflation.

