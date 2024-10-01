The monthly subscription rate for Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service provider, has climbed by 97% in Nigeria

Additionally, the company increased the cost of the Starlink hardware packages for new clients by 34%, from N440,000 to N590,000

This occurred as SpaceX is set to launch the much-awaited Starlink mini dish, an innovative gadget in the country

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The monthly subscription fee for Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service provider, has increased by 97% in Nigeria, from N38,000 ($24) to N75,000 ($48).

Starlink said it increased price of its products as a result of excessive inflation. Photo Credit: Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

The company also raised the Starlink hardware kits for new customers by 34%, from N440,000 to N590,000.

In a communication to its customers in Nigeria, the company explained that the raise is a result of excessive inflation.

It stated,

“Due to excessive levels of inflation, the Starlink monthly service price will increase from current rates to the respective rates below: Standard (Residential): N75,000; Mobile- Regional (Roam Unlimited): 167,000; Mobile – Global (Global Roam): N717,000.”

“As a current customer, your monthly service price will increase in 1 month, beginning 31 October 2024. For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that SpaceX is set to launch the much-awaited Starlink mini dish, an innovative gadget that promises to revolutionise internet accessibility, especially in underprivileged areas.

The new product aims to give people in isolated areas—where physical connections are unfeasible and mobile connections only offer restricted bandwidth—access to satellite-based internet service.

The Starlink mini is regarded as a game-changer. It is substantially smaller and more portable than the existing 23.4-inch by 15.07-inch Starlink dish, which measures only 11.4 inches by 9.8 inches.

The Punch reported that the mini dish will be available across e-commerce group in Nigeria and Starlink's exclusive shop-in-shop merchant as soon as it is released.

The Starlink mini dish's cost is one of its best features. It is expected that the gadget will probably be offered for half as much as a typical dish, which will enable more people to use it.

Elon Musk's starlink sets price

Legit.ng reported that Starlink, a satellite broadband service from SpaceX, has officially debuted in Zimbabwe and is available for US$50 per month.

The setup kit also has a one-time cost of $350, as stated on the business website.

This occurred four months after Elon Musk's SpaceX was formally given authorisation by Zimbabwe to run Starlink.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng