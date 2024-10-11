The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has unveiled its humanoid robot named Optimus, and people are impressed

Optimus is considered the next-generation robot with capabilities that can carry out everyday human task

Tesla first introduced the concept of the Optimus robot in 2021, aiming to build a versatile machine to handle tasks considered dangerous, repetitive, or mundane for humans

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, has unveiled the next-generation humanoid robot, Optimus, declaring its capabilities as boundless and setting the stage for a new era in robotics.

Optimus can have smooth conversations with human Photo credit: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

At the event on Thursday, October 10, Musk revealed that Optimus can do anything users can think of, stressing that it has the potential to revolutionize everyday life.

Some of the tasks the reboot can perform include walking the owner's dog, babysitting, mowing the lawn, serving drinks, and being a friend.

He set the price range for the product between $20,000 and $30,000.

Musk stated:

“I believe this will be the most significant product ever created."

Some of the features

According to Musk, the latest model, Optimus Gen 2, features faster walking speeds, improved hand mobility, and enhanced sensors, allowing it to perform more complex tasks like folding shirts.

While still under development, Elon Musk aims to dominate the future of robotics, much like its previous innovations in electric vehicles and autonomous transport.

A video with the caption, 'A conversation between Tesla Optimus bot and a human is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today,' showcases the capabilities of Optimus.

Elon Musk's Tesla Robot Attacks Engineer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk's Tesla robot had malfunctioned and attacked an engineer at a factory.

Two witnesses reportedly watched in horror, helpless, as the machine beat their fellow employee.

The machine, designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminium car parts, pinned the engineer, who was then programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby.

Meet 'Omeife' Africa's first human-like robot built in Nigeria

In a related story, a Nigerian man has made history by creating the first human-like robots in Nigeria and Africa

The robot named Omeife is expected to open up new research developments in Artificial Intelligence

The robot, according to reports, can speak five Nigerian languages and respond to instructions

Source: Legit.ng