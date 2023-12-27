A robot fatally attacked a Tesla engineer during a malfunction at the Giga Texas factory in US

Reports indicate that the attack caused severe injuries to the engineers working on the robot

This is not the first time a robot attack has been mentioned, but it has been largely underreported by Tesla

A Tesla engineer reportedly almost lost his life after a robot attacked him in the factory while he was carrying out his duties.

Daily Mail reports that there were two witnesses who watched in horror, helpless, as the machine beat their fellow employee.

How the incident happened

The machine, which is designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminium car parts, pinned the engineer, who was then programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby.

The report added that the robot sank its metal claws into the worker's back and arm, leaving a 'trail of blood' along the factory floor.

The incident was to have occurred in 2021, according to a document and Tesla

No other robot-related injuries were reported to regulators in 2021 or 2022.

However, an attorney representing Tesla's Giga Texas contract workers believes the number of injuries suffered at the factory is underreported.

This underreporting, the attorney said, even included the September 28, 2021 death of a construction worker, who had been contracted to help build the factory itself.

Meanwhile, in response, Tesla's injury report claimed the engineer did not require time off work.

Worries over workplace robots

The attack once again increased the growing concerns over the risks of automated robots in the workplace.

There have been reports of also injuries from robotic coworkers at Amazon shipment centre, murderous droid doctors, self-driving automobiles, and even aggression from robotic chess instructors.

