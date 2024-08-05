The Nigerian Communications Commission has issued a new deadline for Nigerians to link their NINs to their SIMs

The NCC said the new deadline shifted from the previous July 31, 2024, due to the volatile situation in the country

Telecom operators had disclosed that about 30 million SIMs remain unlinked to NINs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunication companies to extend the NIN-SIM verification deadline beyond the July 31 deadline.

Last week, the NCC asked telecom operators to reactivate mobile lines previously barred due to NIN-SIM verification challenges.

FG gives a reason for the new deadline.

Many telecom subscribers were barred from making, receiving, or sending SMS via their phones due to their inability to properly verify their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their subscribers’ SIMs.

This development meant that their telecom providers blocked their phone numbers following the laws and policies of the NIN-SIM linkage.

According to reports, the mandatory linkage of NIN with SIM started in December 2020, when the Nigerian government asked telecom firms to bar unregistered phone lines and those not linked to NIN. It was scheduled to end in July 2024.

After several deadline reviews, it was scheduled to end on July 31, 2024.

Daily Trust reports that an NCC topshot disclosed that the NCC issued the new deadline because of the present situation in Nigeria.

30 million lines remain unlinked

BusinessDay reports said that the president of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) disclosed that over 30 million lines still need to be correctly linked to NIN.

He disclosed that the lines are mainly in car trackers, Mifi units, Wifi devices, and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals.

Adebayo said:

“The numbers are staggering,” Adebayo, the president of the telco umbrella body, said. We are looking at potentially over 30 million SIM cards, including those in various digital devices, that have not been properly linked to the NIN. Many of these SIMS are in car trackers, POS machines, MiFis, WiFis, and many other devices that use SIMs to operate.”

