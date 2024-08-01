Millions of Nigerians remain disconnected from their mobile networks, causing frustration among users

The Commission underlined how vital telecom services are to the country's economic growth

Social media platforms have been deluged with grievances as affected Nigerians have expressed their annoyance

Millions of Nigerians are still not connected to their mobile networks 48 hours after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecom operators to unlock blocked phone lines. This issue has caused a great deal of dissatisfaction and rage among the impacted users.

Despite this clear mandate, Daily Sun reported that the delay in restoring service has left many subscribers in a state of exasperation.

The NCC took decisive action and issued a directive instructing all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to unblock the restricted lines over the weekend.

The Commission stressed the critical role of telecommunications services in supporting the nation's economy and stressed the urgency of adhering to the order.

Telcos seem to have disregarded the NCC's decision, nonetheless, despite the explicit directive. Social media sites have been inundated with complaints, as impacted Nigerians have vented their frustrations and called for immediate action.

Some subscribers argued,

“It is baffling that the same telecommunications companies that can swiftly bar lines at the slightest suspicion can find it challenging to reverse the process when directed by the regulatory authority. If the technology exists to block lines instantaneously, it is reasonable to expect that the same technology can be employed to restore them with equal alacrity.”

Calls for harsher penalties against the obstinate telcos are becoming louder as long as the crisis continues. Nigerians are putting pressure on the NCC to act decisively in order to enforce compliance and safeguard consumer rights.

