Apple recently announced new features coming to the iPhone and other Apple products in its next big software update, iOS 18

One of the expected features, which deals with integrating OpenAI into Apple devices, has caught the attention of Elon Musk

Musk has threatened to ban Apple products across his companies if Apple goes ahead with its plans

Apple has announced exciting new features coming to iPhones via iOS 18 and software updates for iPad and Mac.

On Monday, June 10, the company revealed its AI-powered intelligence system called "Apple Intelligence," which is expected to be a core part of the upcoming iPhone 16.

IPhone users to get new features Photo credit: Jaap Arriens

Source: Getty Images

Some of the new features expected in the next software update for current iPhone users are scheduled iMessages, interface customizability and one-of-a-kind emojis.

iPhone users will also have access to a smarter, more customizable and more powerful mobile operating system.

Other apps to get new features and updates powered by AI include privacy and security, a calculator, a calendar, maps, photos, safari, and messages.

A full list of the apps and phones that will receive the update can be found here.

Elon Musk to ban Apple devices

Apple also announced that it plans to integrate OpenAI ChatGPT powered by GPT-4 into its operating system.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed disapproval, warning that if the plans go ahead, he will prohibit the use of Apple products across his companies.

He also declared that anyone visiting his companies would be required to store their Apple devices in a Faraday cage, effectively blocking electromagnetic transmissions.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies.

"That is an unacceptable security violation.

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy."

However, Apple said the integration will be based on users' preferences.

Apple said:

“When a user grants permission, Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s broad world knowledge and present an answer directly.”

