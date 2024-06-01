Western Digital is participating in GITEX Africa 2024, where it is displaying its range of storage devices

The company disclosed that the participation allows it to show the world its solution-centric products

It said that its wide range of products allows content creators and other professionals to have options regarding storage

Western Digital, a data storage solutions company, currently displays its latest innovations at GITEX Africa, which runs from 27-31 May 2024.

Among the highlights are the world's highest storage capacity in a 2.5"portable HDD, the WD My Passport portable HDD line, and the new 8TB SanDisk® Desk Drive.

Western Digital shows its products at GITEX Africa 2024 Credit: Western Digital

Source: Original

Western Digital offers cua tting-edge solution

As digital content traffic surges, driven by social networks, mobile device adoption, and internet growth, the demand for high-performing, high-capacity storage solutions is increasing.

Western Digital Digital's participation in GITEX Africa underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology tailored to the unique data storage needs of the African market.

The new 8TB SanDisk® Desk Drive, the highest capacity yet on an external desktop SSD, is on display at the event.

This SSD offers content creators and business professionals a fast and reliable way to back up quickly and access high-resolution photos, videos, and files in a single, convenient location.

The need for flexible, high-capacity storage solutions is growing among digital creators, tech enthusiasts, and professionals who generate massive amounts of content.

The WD My Passport hard drive line offers up to 6TB capacities, allowing adventurers to store more and back up their digital memories effortlessly. The My Passport® Ultra drive, equipped with USB-C™ technology and a sleek metal design, is ready to use out of the box and features a slim, portable form factor.

It also provides password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep content safe and secure. The drives come in various colours to match any style.

GITEX Africa 2024 offers an opportunity

Ghassan Azzi, Sales Director for Africa at Western Digital, commented on their participation at GITEX Africa 2024, stating that at GITEX Africa 2024, we will present our flagship products to the African market and show how we can help empower African businesses and consumers with innovative data storage solutions.

According to him, Africa is undergoing rapid evolution, and our technology is designed to adapt to the continent's changing needs.

"This year, our showcased products strongly focus on meeting professional and personal needs, aligning closely with consumer preferences and applications," he said.

The Western Digital booth also features the 24TB G-DRIVE® PROJECT, part of the new 24TB SanDisk Professional desktop solutions range.

Other products on display at GITEX

Reports say this external HDD allows quick backup or adds extra storage to computers, saving valuable project work. It is compatible with Thunderbolt 3™ and USB-C (10Gbps) and features a PRO-BLADE™ SSD Mag slot for modular SSD performance in sharing and editing across devices.

Additionally, enterprise-focused products are on display, such as the WD Purple® Pro HDDs for intelligent video and surveillance, WD Gold® HDDs for enterprise customers, and the Ultrastar® DC HC570 22TB CMR HDDs designed for cloud and data centres.

Attendees and delegates at GITEX Africa can learn more by visiting Western Digital's digital stand number 5B-30.

