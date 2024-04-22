Win your Share of $6000 prize pool in the Yellow Card Winner Moves giveaway!

Yellow Card is rewarding 50 people with $20 every week!

That’s right! If you buy, sell, send money with Yellow Pay, refer someone new, or carry out ANY money move on Yellow Card, you stand the chance to be one of the lucky winners every week.

How?

Yellow Card Customers who transact at least $5 in their local currency and accumulate up to 5 points on Yellow Card are automatically entered into the draw, and those with the highest points weekly will be rewarded with a cash prize of $20.

To earn a point, all you need to do is ONE of the following:

Buy or sell at least $5 worth of coins on Yellow Card

or send at least $5 worth with Yellow Pay

Refer a new customer that completes at least Tier 1 KYC verification.

Yellow Card will be rewarding 50 people with the highest accumulated points with a cash prize of $20. You can check the highest points here.

Transact at least $5 to get started today. Sign Up on Yellow Card today!

FAQ

What exactly consists of a point?

Ans: 1 referral or an equivalent of a $5 transaction in your local currency. A transaction consists of buying, selling, or sending to other countries with Yellow Pay.

Do I have to do a $5 transaction in my local currency in one go to get 1 point?

Ans: Yes, a $5 transaction qualifies for a point.

How do I know how many points I have, is this information available?

Ans: Yes, there is a leaderboard with the weekly campaign update that will be sent to your inbox so you can see your position. See leaderboard HERE

Is there a limit to the amount of points I can accumulate?

Ans: No, there is no limit to the amount of points you can accumulate weekly, as the more you transact and refer, the more points you get.

What if I transact above $20 at a go? Does that count for 4 points?

Ans: No $20 transaction counts as one transaction. So each transaction of $5 and above is 1 point.

Can a person be selected as a winner more than once if each week they are among the ones with the highest points.?

Ans: A customer can keep trading throughout the campaign but can only win once throughout the campaign period.

When does my referral count?

Ans: For every user that signs up with your referral code and completes KYC verification up to Tier 1, you get 1 point.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng