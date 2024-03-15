MTN and other telecom networks have sent messages to users regarding the poor network experienced across different countries

The damage, caused by undersea cables in Côte d’Ivoire, affected West and Southern African countries based on reports

In its message to customers, MTN assured that the issue is attended to and there are plans to fix it ASAP

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Telecommunications network MTN Nigeria and others have sent messages to customers giving updates on the poor network experienced in the country.

MTN, others sends update to customers as undersea cables damaged disrupt banking networks, others

Source: Getty Images

This came as banks and telecommunication companies operating in Nigeria have been down with internet outages due to damage to international undersea cables supplying them with connectivity.

According to a Vanguard report, the damage affected major undersea cables near Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and is causing downtime across West and South African countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The West Africa Cable System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, and SAT3 cables are affected.

Consequently, some bank networks in Nigeria have been down and unable to process transactions as a result of the cyberspace interruption.

Telecomm sends messages

In its message to customers, MTN assured that the issue is being attended to.

It stated:

“We apologize for the challenges you may be experiencing with internet speed and accessing data services at the moment.

“This is a result of damage to international undersea cables across East & West Africa. The repair process is ongoing to resolve the situation as soon as possible. Please look out for further updates.”

Also, one of South Africa’s telecom operators, Vodacom, has also confirmed the undersea cable outages.

It said:

“Multiple undersea cable failures between South Africa and Europe are currently impacting South Africa’s network providers, including Vodacom.

“This means that certain customers are currently experiencing intermittent connectivity issues. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience while the issue is being attended to.”

NCC tells telecoms to block Binance

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered telecom companies to restrict access to Binance and other cryptocurrency companies' websites.

The telcos received a directive from the commission on Wednesday, February 21, a reputable source in the telecom sector revealed to BusinessDay.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is contemplating blocking the online platforms of Binance and other cryptocurrency companies to prevent alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market and illicit financial transfers.

Source: Legit.ng