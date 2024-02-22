Binance cryptocurrency exchange has put a N1,802 naira per USDT cap on the trading of Tether

It further stated its readiness to work closely with Nigerian authorities to ensure the removal of abnormal prices

This came after a report that the Nigerian government is contemplating blocking the online crypto platforms

In a bid to cooperate with Nigerian authorities, peer-to-peer exchange, Binance has set a price cap on selling cryptocurrency stablecoin, Tether on its platform.

A repport stated that traders on Binance cannot currently sell USDT above a 1,802 naira per USDT cap. Photo Credit: FG, Binance

According to a coin telegraph report, traders on Binance currently cannot sell USDT above a 1,802 naira per USDT cap.

In a post on its X page, Binance stated that its P2P platform is driven by the market, not by Nigerian currency rates.

It said:

“Binance provides a P2P marketplace, not as a price discovery platform. To be clear, it is market-driven and is not intended to be a proxy for currency pricing in Nigeria.

“To protect users and to prevent any abuse, our system automatically pauses in the event of a period of significant currency movement.

“Late last night, we observed a temporary suppression of prices that briefly reached our system limit. We quickly made the necessary adjustments to allow trading to continue.”

Prompt removal of abnormal prices

It stated that it had implemented strict safeguards, such as real-time monitoring, prompt removal of non-compliant adverts, and permanent removal of bad actors from its P2P offering, to safeguard users in the market.

It added:

“Continuous market surveillance ensures the prompt removal of abnormal prices, supported by a fixed security deposit.”

It stressed that the foreign exchange rates are influenced by various complex factors, which the exchange does not impact.

“However, we continue actively engaging with regulators, policymakers, and other relevant stakeholders to foster an open, transparent dialogue about managing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and financial markets.

“We remain dedicated to providing market-driven, fraud-free, and manipulation-free products for users. We take our responsibility to protect users and their confidential data very seriously.”

In a recent post, however, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is contemplating blocking the online platforms of Binance and other cryptocurrency companies to prevent alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market and illicit financial transfers.

This came as the naira reached an all-time low of N1,815 to a dollar on the black market due to the recent unprecedented depreciation of the Nigerian currency.

On Tuesday, traders in the black market told legit.ng that they sold the naira for N1,830 per dollar.

NCC order telcos to block Binance

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission directed MTN, Glo, and other telecommunication networks to block Binance.

The telcos received a directive from the commission today, a reputable source in the telecom sector revealed to BusinessDay.

This move came as the Nigerian government was contemplating sanctioning cryptocurrency platforms over alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market and illicit financial transfers.

