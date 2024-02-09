The NCC announced that the debt dispute that lingered between MTN and Glo has now been settled

As a result, the commission said that MTN's permission to disconnect Globacom has been revoked

It explained its role in the reconciliation process after publishing its original notification to the public

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The interconnect debt issue between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Globacom) has been amicably resolved.

Facts about MTN and Glo’s recent interconnect fees saga

This is according to a statement released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday.

The NCC stated that MTN's permission to disconnect Globacom has been revoked in light of this resolution.

What happened

Earlier Legit.ng reported that the commission had authorised Globacom's partial disconnection from MTN since the interconnect fees had not been paid.

The commission stated that although Globacom subscribers would not be able to make calls to MTN, they would still receive calls on the Globacom network due to the partial disconnection.

The commission clarified that disconnection would occur once ten days had passed after the notice date.

However, the commission stated in a statement that it postponed the gradual disconnection for 21 (twenty-one) days starting on January 17.

The commission stated that it anticipated MTN and Glo would settle any unresolved matters in 21 days.

Dispute now resolved

In a new statement, the NCC said it carried out additional regulatory action by mediating the dispute and aiding in the reconciliation process after publishing its original notification to the public.

It stated:

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng