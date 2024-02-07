Global site navigation

Disney quarterly profit beats forecasts

Disney on Wednesday reported higher than expected profit in the final three months of last year despite a slip in the number of subscribers to its streaming service.

The entertainment giant reported a net income of $2.15 billion on revenue of $23.5 billion, about the same amount of money it brought in during the same quarter a year earlier.

