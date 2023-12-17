A wave of frustration is sweeping amongst internet data users in Nigeria as they grapple with a confounding dilemma resulting from the inexplicable and rapid depletion of their precious data.

Many subscribers assume that the escalating operational expenses amid Nigeria's economic challenges may have compelled telecom operators in the country to diminish the value of data packages offered to customers.

This development comes despite a report ranking Nigeria among the cheapest African countries to purchase mobile data in 2023.

Consumers lament fast depletion of data

Data depletion occurs when users exhaust their data bundle before its expiration date or when additional data volume is consumed while accessing online content.

Legit.ng's investigations reveal that a data bundle priced at N3,500, typically lasting two to three weeks for an average internet user, is depleted in less than a week.

Simi Olokoyede, a student at the University of Lagos, told Legit.ng that she used to subscribe to monthly data of N6,500 for 25G, but it now only lasts for two weeks.

She said:

I subscribe for MTN's 12G for N6,500 every month. I use it for browsing and going on all of my social media accounts and it used to last me for the entire month. But I have noticed that in the last few months, it gets exhausted before the end of the month. My last subscription finished in a little over two weeks.

Uzor Maduka, a data analyst in Lagos, told the same story of how he was surprised to see his 75G data deplete faster than usual.

He said:

I buy 75G for my work and I mostly don't exhaust it for a month even though my office pays for my monthly subscription. But recently, I found out that the 75G is no longer enough for me for one monthly. Now I can no longer go to tell my company that I need more data money.

Numerous other data consumers shared similar experiences of rapid data depletion on different social media platforms.

While acknowledging the possible impact of economic pressures on telecommunications companies leading to a reduction in data value, consumers, however, urged the government to address the issue.

Telecom operators insist data tariff has not increased

Telecom companies in Nigeria insist that data tariffs have not increased recently and remain the same as the last approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Speaking anonymously, a senior official in MTN Nigeria told Legit.ng that despite operators' insistence on an upward review of the current data prices, they are yet to get approval from the NCC.

He said:

If we are being honest, the rate of data we charge subscribers is quite low, especially when you take into account the current economic realities. Foreign exchange is high, inflation is on the rise and the cost of everything has shifted upwards. So why not telecom services and products?

Advocating for an increase in data tariff, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) stated that the current tariff regime in the sector was no longer sustainable.

He said:

“The current pricing regime in the industry is not sustainable. We are selling below cost, Too cheap. It is not easy to go about that, but market forces should be allowed to determine prices.”

NCC speaks on complaints about data depletion

The NCC says it has been inundated with frequent complaints from consumers on fast depletion of their internet data.

Stating that the increasing complaints by telecom consumers across the country are worrisome, the Commission announced plans to introduce measures to curb data depletion.

However, it highlighted technical and non-technical reasons contributing to fast mobile data depletion for telephone subscribers in Nigeria.

The Commission noted that most browsers play videos by default, even when users open a site for text. It also highlighted automatic updates, cloud uploads, and faster 4G speeds consuming more data.

According to the NCC, non-technical factors contributing to data depletion include limited purchasing power resulting in the acquisition of smaller data bundles, the proliferation of social media usage, insufficient awareness, the prevalence of substandard devices, and expiration dates on data bundles.

Consequently, the Commission recommended measures for consumers to mitigate data depletion, such as disabling automatic updates and installing ad-blockers.

Nigeria ranked 7th on global mobile phone usage amid high data costs

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria holds the seventh position globally regarding mobile phone usage and ranks eleventh in internet accessibility, as reported by the NCC.

Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the Commission, referenced findings from the Network Readiness Index (NRI) to convey this information.

Emphasizing Nigeria's status as a telecommunications powerhouse, he highlighted that the country accounts for 82% of all telecom customers and contributes to 29% of total internet usage on the African continent.

