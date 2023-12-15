Procter & Gamble (P&G) will leave Kenya due to the hostile business environment

This comes a week after the American multinational cited similar reasons for exiting Nigeria

The company said it will now focus on dealing directly with a distributor importation model

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market

American multinational consumer goods manufacturer, Procter & Gamble (P&G), has disclosed its plan to leave Nairobi in 2024 citing macroeconomic issues in the country.

P&G notified its workers, contractors, and government officials in Kenya of its intention to exit. Photo Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

This announcement followed the recent decision of the company to end its Nigerian, transitioning into an import-only model, citing unfavorable business conditions.

The is as reports highlighted how a recent wave has swept some multinational companies in Nigeria out of the country due to the toxic environment for business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Company declares intention

The FMCG company notified its workers, contractors, and government officials in Kenya of its intention to exit.

It stated that the corporation would eliminate all ground assistance that had assisted in gaining a local market share within the company and concentrate on dealing directly with a distributor importation model.

“We first heard it as speculation, but now it has been confirmed; they have even informed the Ministry of Labour that the last month of operation will be in June 2024,”

it said in a statement.

About 30 direct employees and contractors in Kenya will be impacted by the company's departure, according to a report by BusinessDay.

It seemed that the nation's high tax and interest rate environments are making it difficult for enterprises to operate there.

About 53% of CEOs at businesses reported lower sales for the three months that ended in September, according to a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey.

“They do not anticipate much recovery even as the festive season sets in,”

CBK said.

The local company deals in the consumer goods market for brands including Pampers, Always, Ariel, Downy, Gillette, and Oral B.

“Think of What You Have”: PZ Sends Clear Message on ‘Plans’ To Leave Nigeria After Over 100 Years

Legit.ng reported that PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has debunked several media reports that it plans to exit Nigeria.

The nation reports that a senior company official said shareholders have decided to continue operations in Nigeria.

The company's shareholders, according to the report, want to consolidate their over 124 years business cycle in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng