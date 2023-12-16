IBEDC has urged customers in communities in Ogun State to pay up their electricity debt

The company says that the defaulting customers owe a total of about N28 billion

It added that payments would empower the company to enhance the provision of electricity

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is urging customers in the Sango-Ota region of Ogun State to settle their outstanding debts in order to ensure the continuation of reliable services.

Mrs Busolami Tunwase, the Lead Media Relations representative for IBEDC, conveyed this appeal during a statement in Ota, highlighting the substantial debt accumulated by customers in the area.

This comes in light of a report from Legit.ng indicating that electricity consumers in Nigeria collectively owe electricity distribution companies (DisCos) a substantial sum of N343 billion.

Tunwase emphasized that the Sango/Ota district business segment currently owes the company N28 billion. NERC, ICIR Nigeria

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Consumers owe IBEDC N28 billion

Tunwase emphasized that the Sango/Ota district business segment currently owes the company N28 billion.

Additionally, she cautioned the public against engaging in any form of assault on IBEDC personnel during the discharge of their duties, as such actions could lead to legal consequences.

She said:

“We are still appealing to our esteemed customers to urgently pay their bills because what we have gotten is not much, compared to what is still out there.”

She encouraged customers to settle their outstanding debts, emphasizing that such payments would empower the company to enhance and stabilize the provision of electricity to the public.

Tunwase cautioned the public, advising against any acts of assault on IBEDC workers during the execution of their duties, as engaging in such behaviour could lead to legal consequences.

She also advised electricity consumers planning to acquire new prepaid meters to avoid involving third parties to prevent falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Customers are hesitant to pay bills because of high estimated billing

In recent months, certain residents of the state have expressed dissatisfaction with the inconsistent power supply, leading to their hesitance in paying elevated estimated bills.

Tunde Oshikoya, a resident told Legit.ng:

"When there's hardly ever power supply in the town, it is very difficult for people to pay for what they don't use. On top of that, the electricity company presents customers with outrageous estimated bills, even when some of us have paid for prepaid metres to be delivered to us. It doesn't make sense at all."

It is not the first time that IBEDC has dealt with defaulting customers. Some time ago, certain communities in Ibadan, Oyo state, burdened with mounting debts, requested the company to disconnect them from its power grid.

FG Pays N135bn Electricity Subsidy to DisCos, Others to Stop Tariff Increase

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NERC disclosed that in the second quarter of 2023, the federal government disbursed N135 billion as electricity subsidy.

This financial injection aimed to bridge the revenue shortfall within the power sector during that quarter.

The N135.2 billion provided by the government reflects a substantial increase of N99.21 billion, marking a 275% surge compared to the N36 billion disbursed in the first quarter of 2023, as reported by NERC.

Source: Legit.ng